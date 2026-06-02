A woman died after being struck by a bullet during her infant son’s ceremony in Gwalior. Police say her husband and brother‑in‑law concealed the body in a freezer, planning a secret cremation before neighbors raised suspicion.

A 32‑year‑old woman was killed in Gwalior on Sunday after being hit by a bullet fired during preparations for celebratory gunfire at her infant son’s ‘Chhathi’ ceremony. Police said the incident occurred at Tripti Nagar, where relatives and guests had gathered for the event.

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According to investigators, between 10 am and 11 am, Yogesh Kushwah, the younger brother of Manoj Kushwah, was allegedly handling a country‑made pistol to mark the birth of his nephew. While repeatedly loading and unloading the weapon, a shot was fired.

Bullet Strikes Mother During Ceremony

The bullet struck Jahnavi alias Jyoti Kushwah, the infant’s mother, in the head as she sat nearby. She collapsed instantly and died before medical help could be arranged.

Instead of informing police or taking her to hospital, Manoj and Yogesh allegedly concealed the incident. Officers said the two placed Jyoti’s body inside a large deep freezer to prevent decomposition while planning a quiet cremation at night.

Neighbors were reportedly told she had died due to illness. However, suspicion grew late Sunday when a local resident alerted Thatipur police. A team reached the house and recovered the body. By then, Manoj and Yogesh had fled after spotting police vehicles.

Police sent the body for postmortem and called a forensic team to inspect the house and collect evidence. Investigators are also searching for the illegal firearm allegedly used in the incident and trying to determine its source.