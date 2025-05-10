Akhnoor: Amidst the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, a woman was injured due to cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor. She was admitted to the nearest hospital in the region, where her condition is stable. According to the family members of the injured woman, they will not be afraid of the situation and showed their trust in the Indian Army. They also raised their voice for strong action against Pakistan and stated that they want the country to be "destroyed".



"My daughter-in-law was going and suddenly a shell fell. When the siren sounded, we were turning around. Suddenly, a shell fell and my daughter-in-law got hit in the leg. It doesn't matter if we are hit, we will remain firm like this and our Indian Army, security forces are giving a befitting reply and we are not going to be scared", father-in-law of the woman said.







Meanwhile, an explosion was heard in the early hours of Saturday in another part of Akhnoor. At around 3:30 am this morning, Somraj heard an explosion sound near his home. "It was around 3:30 am in the morning when I heard loud explosion. We rushed outside and called the neighbours. It was all smoky around. I don't know what the thing really was," Somraj told ANI.



A complete blackout was imposed in Akhnoor in the early hours of Saturday. Explosions and sirens could be heard in the area. A blackout was also imposed on Saturday after some drones were reportedly spotted in Punjab's Jalandhar. "We have imposed a blackout for some time as a few drones have been reportedly sighted in Jalandhar. Forces are checking. Please be calm and follow blackout protocol," DC Jalandhar said.



Meanwhile, India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control.