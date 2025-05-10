NFU, or No First Use, is a nuclear policy in which a nuclear-armed country commits not to use nuclear weapons as a means of warfare unless first attacked by an adversary using nuclear weapons.

Amid Pakistan’s consistent escalation of their conflict with India, several reports on Saturday morning indicated that PM Shahbaz Sharif had called a meeting with the country’s top body that oversees its nuclear arsenal. Soon after, US State Secretary Mark Rubio dialed up the Pakistan PM and urged the country to de-escalate.

NFU, or No First Use, is a nuclear policy in which a nuclear-armed country commits not to use nuclear weapons as a means of warfare unless first attacked by an adversary using nuclear weapons. Unlike India which has adopted a No First Use (NFU) policy, Pakistan has historically been against it.

When did India adopt NFU policy?

India adopted the No First Use (NFU) policy after its second series of nuclear tests at Pokhran in 1998. A Draft Report of the National Security Advisory Board on Indian Nuclear Doctrine dated August 17, 1999 highlights India’s approach towards nuclear weapons in conflicts.

“India shall pursue a doctrine of credible minimum nuclear deterrence. In this policy of retaliation only, the survivability of our arsenal is critical. This is a dynamic concept related to the strategic environment, technological imperatives and the needs of national security,” the policy reads.

It also adds that India reserves its right to retaliate if there is any threat of use of nuclear weapons against India or any nuclear attack on India. “The fundamental purpose of Indian nuclear weapons is to deter the use and threat of use of nuclear weapons by any State or entity against India and its forces. India will not be the first to initiate a nuclear strike, but will respond with punitive retaliation should deterrence fail,” the draft reads.

What is Pakistan’s nuclear doctrine?

The nuclear doctrine of Pakistan is ambiguous. According to a research conducted to understand the country’s policy, there are two key policies– as deterrance, and to deny India victory in the event of a war.

Pakistan retains the right to use nuclear weapons first in the event of a war. “This policy appears to have remained constant because of the growing conventional weapons asymmetry in India’s favor. Thus, by keeping the first use option open, Pakistan aims to deter any kind of attack against its territory,” the research paper reads.

The paper also notes that there are three events that could expose the limitations of the Pakistan army. “These scenarios include the possibility of a Mumbai-like terrorist attack in India, escalation of tensions across international border, or Pakistani actions in Kashmir,” the paper reads.

The paper quotes Pakistani defence analyst Rifaat Hussain, who says that Pakistan’s “doctrinal thinking about controlling the dynamics of nuclear escalation and war termination” has no clarity. “If there is one, it has not been spelled out, for reasons of nuclear secrecy,” he says.

India says Pakistan showing offensive intent

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said that the Pakistani military is showing signs of operational readiness as they're being moved to forward areas to make the ongoing conflict more volatile. The press conference comes after Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling and artillery firing targeting several states.

“Pakistan Army has been observed to be moving its troops towards forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to further escalation. Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness, and all hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded proportionately,” Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, adding that India reiterates their commitment to non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates.

India had carried out an attack on terror camps in Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri did not mince words in condemning Pakistan’s blatant role in harbouring and enabling terror groups. He reiterated that India’s intention is not to escalate tensions but to respond with proportionate force when provoked. "Our approach is not to escalate the situation, we only responded to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack," he said.