    Woman, infant die of burn injuries in Kerala; Read details

    David, Anju's son, was critically ill when he was taken to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, but he died tragically on Wednesday morning.
     

    First Published May 17, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A mother and her nine-month-old infant died of burn injuries on Tuesday in Puthenthope. 

    At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Venganoor resident Anju (23) was found dead in her bathroom. Raju Joseph Tinsly, a Puthenthope native, was her husband.
    David, Anju's son, was critically ill when he was taken to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, but he died tragically on Wednesday morning.

    The couple got married over a year and a half ago. Family members claimed that the husband only brought the infant to the hospital and left the wife behind.

    According to reports, Anju and his son were the only ones in the house at the time of the incident. It is said that her husband Raju Joseph was in the neighboring house. 

    The preliminary conclusion of the police is that she may have committed suicide by pouring kerosene. The police said that they will investigate whether there is a family problem between the two. 

    Raju Joseph claimed that Anju had suicidal inclinations and is prepared to go to jail if the allegations to the contrary are shown to be true. Police have opened an investigation into an alleged unnatural death. Alleging that the death was mysterious, Anju's father has filed a complaint with the Kadinamkulam police.

    Last Updated May 17, 2023, 4:30 PM IST
