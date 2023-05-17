IMD issues yellow alert as temperature soars in Kerala

Temperatures are predicted to increase by 2°–4°C to reach 37°C in the districts of Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, and Palakkad, 36°C in Kannur, Thrissur, and Thiruvananthapuram, and 35°C in Malappuram.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Wednesday that Kerala is likely to see extremely high temperatures in the coming days. The weather department has therefore issued a yellow alert in the state.

On Wednesday, temperatures are predicted to increase by 2°–4°C to reach 37°C in the districts of Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, and Palakkad, 36°C in Kannur, Thrissur, and Thiruvananthapuram, and 35°C in Malappuram.

These districts, with the exception of the hilly regions, are likely to endure hot and humid weather throughout the next two days.

Using experimental data, the IMD reports that the heat index in several areas of the state is between 46 and 55 degrees Celsius. While calculating the highest temperature in a location, the heat index also takes the quantity of humidity in the air into account.

Meanwhile, the Met Department has also warned that one or two places are likely to experience isolated heavy rains in the state. Ernakulam and Idukki districts have been issued a yellow alert. These districts may receive 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rainfall in the next 24 hours.

“This year, the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed than the normal date of onset. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on 4th June with a model error of ± 4 days,” the IMD said in a statement.

The IMD said in a press statement that, with the exception of 2015, their operational projections of the beginning of the monsoon over Kerala for the previous 18 years (2005-2022) were proven to be accurate. The onset of monsoon Kerala will lead to the end of the summer season, marked by dry and scorching weather.

The monsoon arrived in the southern state on May 29 in 2022, June 3 in 2021, and June 1 in 2020. The IMD has not announced when the onset of monsoon will begin in other parts of the country.