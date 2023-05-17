Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Preparations underway at Kanteerava stadium for Karnataka CM swearing-in ceremony

    Additional Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil, Special Traffic Police Commissioner M.A. Saleem, Joint Police Commissioner Anucheth, VVIP wing DCP Manjunath Babu and Deputy Director of Sports Department Nagaratna also visited and inspected the stadium.

    First Published May 17, 2023, 3:18 PM IST

    Preparations are underway to get the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka ready for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. The workers were seen unloading barricades, pandals and German tents from the truck on the premises.

    Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy, senior officers from sports department visited the stadium and took stock of the situation and conducted spot inspection.

    It is reportedly said that the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held at 3:30 p.m. on May 18. In 2013, Siddaramaiah had taken oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka from this venue and completed the tenure of five years.

    Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Women's Wing President Pushpa Amarnath has claimed that the veteran Congress leader's name has been finalised for the CM post.

    Speaking to reporters, Amarnath stated that it was confirmed that Siddaramaiah's name has been finalised for the post, and it is going to be announced officially in a short time.

    "Rahul Gandhiji had spoken to Siddaramaiah. It is confirmed that he will become the CM. We have conveyed our wishes to Siddaramaiah," she said.

    Last Updated May 17, 2023, 5:33 PM IST
