In a major crackdown, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE. HM Amit Shah called it a milestone in the Centre's zero-tolerance policy against narcotics trafficking.

In a major crackdown against a narcotics drug trafficking network, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Amit Shah Hails 'New Milestone'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced the development in a post on X, calling it a new milestone in the Central government's zero-tolerance policy against narcotics.

Modi govt is relentlessly tracking down drug traffickers hiding abroad and destroying their entire ecosystem with a ruthless approach. Creating a new milestone in the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics, the NCB secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2026 HM Shah hailed the work of the Central anti-drug trafficking agency, saying our agencies have once again proven that no matter where drug traffickers hide, they cannot escape the long arm of Indian law enforcement agencies. "Modi govt is relentlessly tracking down drug traffickers hiding abroad and destroying their entire ecosystem with a ruthless approach. Creating a new milestone in the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics, the NCB secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE. By tracing the criminal through a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach, our agencies have once again proven that no matter where drug traffickers hide, they cannot escape the long arm of Indian law," Shah posted on X.

Operation Global-Hunt: A Previous Success

Earlier in April this year, the NCB secured the deportation of notorious global drug kingpin Mohammad Salim Dola, 59, from Turkiye under 'Operation Global-Hunt,' marking a major breakthrough in dismantling transnational narcotics syndicates with links to fugitive syndicates. Dola, who had links with the Dawood Ibrahim syndicate, was detained by Turkish agencies in Beylikduzu and deported to India on April 28, 2026. The NCB took him into custody on his arrival at Delhi's IGI airport.

About the NCB

The NCB is India's apex federal law enforcement and intelligence agency tasked with fighting drug trafficking and illegal substance abuse under the NDPS Act, 1985. Established on March 17, 1986, it functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs and coordinates actions with state police and international agencies. (ANI)