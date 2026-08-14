Karnataka BJP leaders announced a protest against the Congress government, citing the absence of women in the cabinet and demanding Minister B Nagendra's resignation. Leaders also condemned attacks on PM Modi and threats to ban the RSS in the state.

Karnataka BJP leaders will stage a protest at the Bhubaneswar statue in the Vidhana Soudha premises against the State government for not allocating a portfolio to women, alleging hijack of chairmanship of legislative council. The BJP leaders are also demanding the resignation of Karnataka Minister B Nagendra over the Bidadi township project.

'Congress is an empty vessel'

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Chalawadi Narayanaswami slammed the Congress party, accusing its leadership of being desperate to cling to power at any cost. Further alleging that Congress operates without policy knowledge or proper standards, Narayanaswamy stated that opposition critics resort to making personal jibes and using inappropriate language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi simply because they cannot survive politically without power.

"They have decided what may come; we have to attack them. Even in any language they speak, they are all desperate to have power. See, without power, Congress cannot survive. It has no knowledge and is an empty vessel; so it always barks like this," he said. "It doesn't understand any policy. Many people will be giving some filthy words to attack PM Modi.

Highlighting the dignity of the nation's highest office, he emphasised that the Prime Minister commands respect regardless of political affiliations. "He is our Prime Minister. We have to respect him. That's all. But even if any other man becomes the Prime Minister, we have to respect him," he said. He further criticised the Congress party for objectionable remarks on PM Modi, saying that the party has zero standards and keeps on talking rubbish about BJP leaders.

"He is making fun of the Prime Minister because he is no standards. He has no standards. See the words which he uses. So, he has no standards, so they are talking rubbish against all the leaders of BJP," he said.

'True color of Congress exposed'

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra accused it of failing to include women in the cabinet for the first time in the state's history and criticising its opposition to women's reservations. "The true color of the Congress government has been exposed. For the first time in the history of Karnataka, an assembly session is going on without women's representation in the cabinet...no wonder why the same Congress party also opposed 33% reservation for women in Parliament. Hence, we are protesting, and we will be heading towards the assembly session," he said.

BJP challenges govt on RSS ban, Bengaluru issues

Karnataka BJP State President BY Vijayendra challenged the administration over threats to ban the RSS, condemned deteriorating infrastructure and rising municipal burdens, including garbage and car parking taxes. "If at all the DK Shivakumar government has real guts, let them try and ban the RSS. This is the conspiracy of the CM, Priyank Kharge, as well as the Congress party. We are happy that the RSS has completed 100 years of its service to the country, they have already put a tax on garbage, the infrastructure is in bad shape in Bengaluru, and now they are putting Rs 25,000 per year on car parking. The financial situation of Karnataka is moving from bad to worse," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks 'a drama'

He dismissed LoP Rahul Gandhi's remarks as a "drama" incapable of denting the Prime Minister's image. Yesterday I saw Rahul Gandhi's drama. I really feel pity for Rahul Gandhi. He has to behave himself; he is the Leader of the Opposition and has a great responsibility. Such statements by Rahul Gandhi are not going to dent the image of the Prime Minister," he added. (ANI)