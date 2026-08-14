A rescue operation has been launched after water and debris entered a THDC tunnel in Pipalkoti, Chamoli. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed NDRF, SDRF and officials to ensure the safe evacuation of those inside.

A rescue mission has been undertaken in the Pipalkoti area of the Chamoli district as there were reports that debris and water had entered into a THDC tunnel. The Government of Uttarakhand has stepped up efforts to tackle the situation.

As per the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the rescue operation should be carried out in a war-like manner. Ensuring the safety of every individual present in the tunnel has been made the topmost priority of the government. All the concerned agencies have been asked by the Chief Minister to cooperate and respond to the situation without any undue delay.

NDRF and SDRF Teams Sent to the Incident Site

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been sent to the site following the incident.

The Chief Minister has directed the district administration, disaster management officials, and other relevant agencies to cooperate during the rescue mission. It has been told that there should be no delay in response in any case.

Monitoring Situation Personally by CM Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he himself is monitoring the situation. He is getting information about the current situation and rescue operation. As per the government's reaction, every possible resource is being made use of in order to ensure the safe evacuation of people inside the tunnel. The Chief Minister also mentioned that more resources and special teams would be sent in case of necessity.

Strict Instructions to Avoid Any Lapse

Dhami has instructed officials to stay vigilant during the entire process of rescue operation. He highlighted that time is of essence in such situations and asked everyone to take this matter seriously.

The officials have also been told to extend every possible help to the victims and their family members. The government has focused on coordination in order to avoid any kind of problem for people affected by the accident.

Safe Evacuation Remains Top Priority

The Chief Minister again clarified that the safe evacuation of every individual inside the tunnel is the main focus of the state government.

He made sure that there would not be any deficiency of resources in order to stop any obstruction in the rescue mission. Administration will continue the evaluation of the situation and take further action whenever needed. The government is also making sure that there is coordination among the agencies working on the emergency response.

CM Dhami Prays For The Safety Of All

Being worried about the accident, Dhami prayed for the safety of all the people who were involved in the accident. He made it clear that the administration was doing its best for the rescue and relief of the people and was ready to meet any requirement that might come up. After the accident of Pipalkoti, the focus remained on the rescue mission.