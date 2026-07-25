A hilarious moment from HYROX Delhi 2026 has gone viral on social media after a spectator came up with a uniquely Indian way to motivate a competitor during the gruelling fitness race.

A hilarious moment from HYROX Delhi 2026 has gone viral on social media after a spectator came up with a uniquely Indian way to motivate a competitor during the gruelling fitness race. The event, held from July 24 to 26 at Yashobhoomi (IICC), New Delhi, witnessed an unexpected crowd favourite when a woman was spotted cheering from the sidelines with a placard that read, "Run fast Aman, chole bhature are waiting for you."

The quirky sign instantly stole the spotlight, leaving spectators and internet users equally amused.

Social media users flooded the comments section with laughter. "I laughed so hard noticing this during judging. Glad the hand clicker was there, I forgot the count," a user commented.

Another viewer admitted, “Khaaaaaaaaa lene de chole bhature is my only motivation on that dreadful treadmill.”

HYROX

HYROX is a global fitness race that welcomes participants across different athletic levels, following a standardised format worldwide. Every race consists of a 1-km run followed by one functional workout, with the sequence repeated eight times, testing endurance, strength and stamina.

Unlike traditional fitness competitions, HYROX combines long-distance running with functional training stations, creating a high-energy, stadium-like atmosphere for both competitors and spectators.