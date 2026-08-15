The Delhi High Court directed the DMRC to consider representations for public conveniences in paid metro areas and for baby-feeding rooms. The court acted on a PIL, asking the petitioner to identify specific stations needing these facilities.

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to consider representations regarding the availability of public conveniences in paid areas of Metro stations as well as baby-feeding and infant-care facilities, and to take adequate permissible steps without affecting the functioning of the stations.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the directions while disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Shannu Baghel. The court directed Baghel to make a representation to the DMRC within a fortnight if he could identify any particular Metro station where a toilet facility was required in the paid area despite the availability of toilets outside the paid area.

The PIL sought directions from the DMRC to provide adequate public conveniences, including clean and functional toilets, within all Metro stations, covering both paid and unpaid areas. The court noted that the facilities have to be provided keeping in view the architecture, structure and functionality of the concerned Metro station. It observed that the non-availability of adequate public conveniences may affect the health and, at times, the dignity of passengers.

DMRC's Response on Existing Facilities

The court, however, noted that according to a reply furnished by the DMRC to Baghel under the Right to Information Act, 2005, all Metro stations had toilet facilities. The reply stated that separate washrooms for men, women and persons with disabilities/transgender persons were available, were functional and could be used for a nominal fee, while some stations also provided free toilet facilities.

The DMRC's July 8, 2025, RTI reply further stated that toilet complexes undergo daily cleaning and regular maintenance to ensure hygiene and functionality.

PIL Focuses on Paid Area Access

The PIL was filed after the petitioner remained dissatisfied with the response, particularly over the alleged non-availability of toilet facilities within the paid areas of Metro stations that passengers can access after purchasing a ticket. On the issue, the High Court said the location of such facilities would depend upon the functional requirements of each individual Metro station.

Directives on Baby-Feeding Facilities

Baghel had also sought directions for providing baby-feeding/breastfeeding rooms and infant-care rooms at all Metro stations. In this aspect, the court permitted the petitioner to make a representation to the DMRC authorities and directed that, if such a representation is made, it should be attended to and adequate permissible steps be taken, while ensuring that the functionality of the concerned Metro stations is not affected.

The petitioner appeared in person, while DMRC was represented by advocates Tarun Johri and Ankur Gupta. (ANI)