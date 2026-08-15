The 80th Independence Day was marked at Swaminarayan Akshardham, New Delhi with a special program honouring martyrs. Speakers emphasized national unity and patriotism, recalling spiritual contributions to the freedom struggle.

The 80th Independence Day was celebrated with great joy, devotion, patriotism, and a sense of national unity at Swaminarayan Akshardham, New Delhi, on Saturday. On this occasion, a special program organised at the temple premises paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation's freedom, and prayers were offered for the country's integrity, unity, and progress.

Messages of Patriotism and Unity

According to a press release issued by the organisation, addressing the gathering, Gnaneshwar Swami, the Chief In-charge of Sarangpur Temple and a senior saint of the BAPS organisation, mentioned Yogiji Maharaj's sentiments toward the freedom struggle. He shared that during the Dandi March, when Mahatma Gandhi expressed his resolve for the country's complete independence before Shastriji Maharaj, upon the instructions of Shastriji Maharaj, Yogiji Maharaj prayed for India's independence for 18 consecutive years by chanting 25 malas (rosaries) daily. This incident demonstrates how deep the spirit of spiritual practice and patriotism can be for the freedom and welfare of the nation.

He stated that the real strength of the country lies in its unity. Today, in the Amrit Kaal of independence, to make the nation more empowered, prosperous, and developed, every citizen must place the national interest above all else while faithfully fulfilling their duties. He specifically called upon the younger generation to strengthen the nation's unity, integrity, and cultural values.

On this occasion, Guruhari Mahant Swami Maharaj blessed everyone to move forward with a spirit of unity, harmony, and service to the nation. He prayed for India's continuous progress, peace, prosperity, and global welfare. Expressing his reverence for the brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence, he gave a message to always remember their sacrifice.

Pledge for National Service

The devotees and saints present at the Independence Day celebrations took a pledge of dedication, unity, and service toward the nation. The atmosphere of the program remained imbued with the spirit of patriotism, spirituality, and national welfare. (ANI)