SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal criticised the AAP government in Punjab for its failure to address the state's drug problem, citing a video of two deaths in Bathinda. She accused the Bhagwant Mann administration of focusing on ads instead of action.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government, accusing the AAP administration of a complete failure to address Punjab's worsening drug problem. Expressing grief over a viral video showing the deaths of two young men in Bathinda, allegedly from a drug overdose, Badal accused the state government of focusing on political advertising instead of ground-level action against drugs.

'Government Is Fast Asleep': Harsimrat Badal Hits Out

Sharing the video in a post on X, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "This is @BhagwantMann's war against drugs." Expressing grief over the incident, she said, "Watching this video of the death of two youths in Bathinda caused immense grief."

Targeting the AAP government over its handling of the drug menace, she said, "In the last 4.5 years, the AAP government has done nothing to curb drugs except for advertising."

She further said, "Every day, mothers' young sons are becoming victims of drugs, but the government is fast asleep."

Taking a jibe at Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "@HarpalCheemaMLA, call this the Rajasthan video too."

Context: War of Words Over Viral Videos

Earlier on August 11, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP MPs of spreading "lies" by claiming that a video showing people allegedly using drugs and being referred to as "zombies" was from Punjab.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Many BJP people spread this lie together yesterday. Did the order come from the PMO? Does the PMO spread lies in the country?"

The response from the AAP convenor comes after BJP MP Harbhajan Singh posted the video in question saying, "The evil eye has struck, my friend, on our Punjab... The governments have ruined Punjab and its Punjabi youth. It makes me want to cry seeing all this. Forgive my Punjab... Excuse Punjab. Where have they brought Punjab to? The Punjab that was once known for its rising fortunes, courage, and bravery--today, that same Punjab's youth is besieged by addictions. There's still time--save my Punjab. Save Punjab's youth."

The Punjab Police then fact-checked the BJP MP saying the shared video purpotedly originated from Rajasthan. "The video being circulated is from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan--not Punjab--and has no connection with Punjab Police. A Punjabi audio track does not make an incident a Punjab incident. We urge users and social media accounts to verify the facts and location before posting misleading content or tagging Punjab Police," the Police said. (ANI)