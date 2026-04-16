Ultrahuman HYROX Bengaluru saw inspiring participation from specially-abled athletes. Quadruple amputee Shalini Saraswathi, Veenita Johnson, and Rishi Vakharia showcased immense resilience, reinforcing the event's inclusive, community-first spirit.

Ultrahuman HYROX Bengaluru, held on April 11 and 12 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, saw the specially-abled athletes in the Adaptives category emerge as one of the most inspiring highlights of HYROX India's biggest event to date, reinforcing the idea that the race is truly for everyone.

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A Story of Resilience: Shalini Saraswathi

At the heart of this was Shalini Saraswathi, a quadruple amputee whose journey continues to redefine resilience in sports. In 2012, a rare bacterial infection led to multiple organ failures, eventually resulting in the loss of all four limbs. What followed was an extraordinary comeback. She went on to win a Gold Medal (2021) and a Silver Medal (2022) at the National Para Games in the 100m sprint. Shalini also represented India at the Asian Games in Hangzhou 2023 and holds the Asian record as the fastest woman on blades in the T62 category, as per a press release.

HYROX is a global fitness race with an exciting format that combines functional workouts and endurance running, 8 rounds of 1 km run +1 workout station. It is open to all levels of athletes, from elite competitors to everyday gym-goers. Having retired from professional athletics, HYROX became her next pursuit. "Now that I have retired from professional athletics, I needed another goal to work towards, and HYROX seemed like a great mix of endurance and strength," she said. About her experience at the Ultrahuman Hyrox Bengaluru, she shared, " I pretty much liked all the stations, but the wall balls were really tough for me. The support from volunteers at stations was fantastic, and the crowd energy was unbelievable; that is what really got me through.

Community Spirit Embodied: Veenita Johnson

Another athlete from the Adaptives category was Veenita Johnson from Pune, who lives with bilateral peroneal neuropathy (foot drop) and has rebuilt her life around movement. Balancing competition with coaching responsibilities, while also having multiple trainees competing at the event, she embodied the community-first spirit of HYROX. "Competing in the Adaptives category was a great experience. It gave me the space to perform better. Overall, the race felt incredibly rewarding," she said after crossing the finish line. Speaking about the atmosphere, she added, "The crowd support made a huge difference. I had HYROX staff, my gym community, trainees, and even complete strangers cheering me on at every station, it made the entire race feel like a celebration."

Pushing Personal Limits: Rishi Vakharia

Rishi Vakharia, a Navi Mumbai-based engineer working in the medical devices sector, has had a hearing disability since birth and uses bilateral cochlear implants, which allow him to communicate and function independently in professional and social environments. His decision to take on Ultrahuman HYROX Bengaluru was deeply personal. About what inspired him to take on the challenge, Rishi stated, "My motivation to participate comes from my commitment to building a strong, healthy, and disciplined lifestyle. For me, HYROX represents more than a fitness competition, it reflects resilience, structured training and pushing personal limits despite challenges."

"As someone with a hearing disability, I wanted to demonstrate that physical performance and determination are not limited by impairment, and I hope my participation encourages others with disabilities to explore fitness confidently," he concluded. (ANI)