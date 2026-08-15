Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar launched the 'Vidyarthi Sahayahasta' scheme, giving a 7.5% reservation to rural students for professional courses. He also announced new AI and digital education initiatives, including 'Coding Gurukul' for schools.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday hoisted the National flag at DAR Police ground in Kalaburagi on the 80th Independence Day, according to the Kalaburagi Information and Public Relations Department.

CM Shivakumar Announces New Education Initiatives

'Vidyarthi Sahayahasta' Scheme for Rural Students

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attended the Independence Day celebrations held at the Congress office in Bengaluru. KPCC President BK Hariprasad hoisted the national flag there on the occasion. Speaking during the event, Shivakumar announced a new initiative called "Vidyarthi Sahayahasta" aimed at expanding access to professional education for students from rural government schools.

He said that under the scheme, students who have studied in rural government schools from Class I to Class X will be provided 7.5 per cent reservation within the existing 15 per cent rural reservation for admission to professional courses. The Chief Minister said the initiative is intended to further expand access to quality professional higher education, including medical and engineering courses, for students from rural backgrounds.

State-wide AI Education Push

Earlier today, Shivakumar announced a major push to make the state's students future-ready with new AI and digital education initiatives. Calling it "Your era: A new era," the Chief Minister said the government is designing a wide range of programs to prepare today's youth to compete successfully on the global stage and shape a new future for themselves.

AI education will be introduced from Class VI onwards in all schools across the state. Two major initiatives, including AI Akshara Abhiyana and Coding Gurukul, were announced. Free 'Coding Gurukul' special classes will provide every student an opportunity to learn AI and coding skills. The state's first public AI University will be established in Bengaluru. AI Certificate Courses will commence by January 2027. AI Hubs will be set up across Karnataka to expand access to AI training and innovation.

Nation Celebrates Independence Day

Meanwhile, the celebrations across the country followed the national ceremony at the Red Fort in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the Tricolour and addressed the nation.

The Prime Minister's Independence Day address focused on India's development journey and the goal of building a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, with emphasis on self-reliance, youth, technology, infrastructure, reforms and national security.

This year's celebrations also carry special significance as India marks 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. The National Song was rendered at the Red Fort ceremony as part of the Independence Day celebrations. (ANI)