A passenger travelling on the premium Tejas Express from Ahmedabad to Mumbai was shocked to find an insect in his meal. He shared a picture of the contaminated food on social media, criticising IRCTC for the pathetic service despite the high cost, which has once again raised concerns over food hygiene on Indian trains.

A passenger travelling to Mumbai aboard a Tejas Express was served the usual meals provided on trains. When he opened the packet and saw a bug inside, he became critical of the quality of the food provided by Indian Railways, especially on the Tejas, a high-end train. Concerns over the cleanliness of meals on trains have been raised by the event once more. Sumit Mehrotra shared a picture of the meal package that he received during his journey. It consisted of some kind of rice preparation with an insect inside. He expressed his disappointment at the service and said, “Thank You @IRCTCofficial for Serving Quality Food With Fly and Insects. That too in Tejas (Most Premium One). Pathetic Service with Higher Cost."

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According to the X post, the incident happened aboard Tejas Express Train No. 82902, which was travelling between Ahmedabad Junction and Mumbai Central. The traveller was on seat 48 of coach E2.

The incident has raised awareness to the food's quality and hygienic conditions on Indian trains once more. His tweet quickly attracted attention on the internet, with some people voicing worries about food hygiene and others responding humorously.

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How Did Social Media React?

One user commented, “Pathetic service as always. Precisely because of hygiene issues, #indianrail is the least preferred mode of transport for many, including me."

“You should be thankful to them that they allowed a whole insect so you can identify it before eating it. What if they make a paste of it?" someone else wondered.

“Thank you that u atleast have reported. Otherwise many of us with known faces on social media do not report it in fear of legal proceedings," another person remarked.

“Always avoid railway food. Not sure why everyone latches onto free food knowing they serve absolute s–t," one person asked.

A different individual mentioned, “Sir, I preferred to stay hungry rather than buy food from the railway kitchen because of the poor quality of the food."

Meanwhile, IRCTC reacted to the incident, saying, “Sir, please DM your PNR and mobile number to enable us to address this." It is not known what steps were taken to address the concern.