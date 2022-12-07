Winter session of parliament: Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge to hold meeting of 'like-minded' opposition parties

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on Wednesday and continue till December 29 and there will be a total of 17 working days. The session also had been delayed by a month due to the Gujarat election schedule.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday (December 7) called a meeting of like-minded opposition party floor leaders to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house ahead of Parliament's Winter Session. It is reportedly said that the meeting is scheduled to be held at 9:45 am.

Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to interact with the media, the Lok Sabha Secretariat informed on Tuesday.

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on Wednesday and continue till December 29 and there will be a total of 17 working days. The session also had been delayed by a month due to the Gujarat election schedule.

Also read: Winter session of parliament 2022 begins today: Government plans to introduce 16 Bills; check details

On Tuesday, Defence Minister and deputy leader of the Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh chaired an all-party meeting in the Parliament premises.

At the all-party meeting both Congress, as well as Trinamool Congress (TMC), raised the issue of rampant unemployment, Congress further raised the issue of the hurried-up appointment of the ECI and EWS quota.

Congress raised the issue of price rise and misuse of central agencies by the sitting government. Parties also asked for more time to be given to the Opposition and that their voices should not be muzzled.

Also read: MCD Election Result 2022 Live: Know the winning candidates

Meanwhile, on the first day, the Lok Sabha will pay tributes to members who died during the inter-session period.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away in October after a prolonged illness, will be among the departed members to be remembered. The monsoon session of Parliament was held between July 18 and August 8.