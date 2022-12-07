Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Winter session of parliament: Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge to hold meeting of 'like-minded' opposition parties

    The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on Wednesday and continue till December 29 and there will be a total of 17 working days. The session also had been delayed by a month due to the Gujarat election schedule.

    Winter session of parliament: Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge to hold meeting of 'like-minded' opposition parties AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday (December 7) called a meeting of like-minded opposition party floor leaders to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house ahead of Parliament's Winter Session. It is reportedly said that the meeting is scheduled to be held at 9:45 am.

    Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to interact with the media, the Lok Sabha Secretariat informed on Tuesday.

    The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on Wednesday and continue till December 29 and there will be a total of 17 working days. The session also had been delayed by a month due to the Gujarat election schedule.

    Also read: Winter session of parliament 2022 begins today: Government plans to introduce 16 Bills; check details

    On Tuesday, Defence Minister and deputy leader of the Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh chaired an all-party meeting in the Parliament premises.

    At the all-party meeting both Congress, as well as Trinamool Congress (TMC), raised the issue of rampant unemployment, Congress further raised the issue of the hurried-up appointment of the ECI and EWS quota.

    Congress raised the issue of price rise and misuse of central agencies by the sitting government. Parties also asked for more time to be given to the Opposition and that their voices should not be muzzled.

    Also read: MCD Election Result 2022 Live: Know the winning candidates

    Meanwhile, on the first day, the Lok Sabha will pay tributes to members who died during the inter-session period.

    Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away in October after a prolonged illness, will be among the departed members to be remembered. The monsoon session of Parliament was held between July 18 and August 8.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2022, 10:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Winter session of parliament 2022 begins today: Government plans to introduce 16 Bills; check details AJR

    Winter session of parliament 2022 begins today: Government plans to introduce 16 Bills; check details

    MCD Election Result 2022 Live: Know the winning candidates AJR

    MCD Election Result 2022 Live: Know the winning candidates

    MCD Election Result 2022: Counting of votes underway amid tight security - adt

    MCD Election Result 2022: BJP takes lead with 106 seats, AAP trails with 59 seats

    Delhi education dept suspends recognition of DPS Rohini for hiking fees against rules AJR

    Delhi education dept suspends recognition of DPS Rohini for hiking fees against rules

    Maharashtra Karnataka leaders speak on phone as Belagavi border row escalates

    Maharashtra, Karnataka leaders speak on phone as Belagavi border row escalates

    Recent Stories

    People Choice Awards 2022 Winners List: Shania Twain, Lizzo, Ryan Reynolds and more win big RBA

    People's Choice Awards 2022 Winners List: Shania Twain, Lizzo, Ryan Reynolds and more win big

    Winter session of parliament 2022 begins today: Government plans to introduce 16 Bills; check details AJR

    Winter session of parliament 2022 begins today: Government plans to introduce 16 Bills; check details

    Avatar The Way of Water review OUT: James Cameron's film gets thumbs up from critics in USA; here's what they said RBA

    Avatar: The Way of Water review OUT: James Cameron's film gets thumbs up from critics in USA; read comments

    MCD Election Result 2022 Live: Know the winning candidates AJR

    MCD Election Result 2022 Live: Know the winning candidates

    Shah Rukh Khan reacts as Aryan Khan announces his 1st project: "It's always special...." RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan reacts as Aryan Khan announces his 1st project: "It's always special...."

    Recent Videos

    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon