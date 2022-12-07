Winter session of parliament 2022 begins today: Government plans to introduce 16 Bills; check details
There will be 17 working days in total, and the winter session will continue until December 29, 2022. The data protection bill, as well as bills to change the Banking Act, the Insolvency Act, and the Competition Commission Act, were not included in the legislative business list.
The Winter Session of Parliament is set to commence on Wednesday (December 7), with top leaders introducing as many as 16 new bills, including the Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
It can be seen that some of the Bills have already passed by either House or evaluated by Parliamentary committees and will go to the next stage.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to interact with the media today before the beginning of the session.
On the first day, the Parliament will pay respect to its members who died during the inter-session recess. Mulayam Singh Yadav, the patriarch of the Samajwadi Party (SP), died in October. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will also preside over the Rajya Sabha for the first time as Chairman.
The following bills will be introduced in Parliament for the first time this session:
- The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2022
- The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022
- The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022
- The Cantonment Bill, 2022
- The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022
- The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022
- The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022
- The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022
- The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022
- The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022
- The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022
- The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022
- The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022
- The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022
- The North East Water Management Authority Bill, 2022
- The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022
Here are some Bills that have already been introduced and will be debated and passed:
- The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019
- The Mediation Bill, 2021
- The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022
- The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022
- The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021
- The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022