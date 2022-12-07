Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Winter session of parliament 2022 begins today: Government plans to introduce 16 Bills; check details

    There will be 17 working days in total, and the winter session will continue until December 29, 2022. The data protection bill, as well as bills to change the Banking Act, the Insolvency Act, and the Competition Commission Act, were not included in the legislative business list.

    Winter session of parliament 2022 begins today: Government plans to introduce 16 Bills; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 9:03 AM IST

    The Winter Session of Parliament is set to commence on Wednesday (December 7), with top leaders introducing as many as 16 new bills, including the Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

    It can be seen that some of the Bills have already passed by either House or evaluated by Parliamentary committees and will go to the next stage.

    Also read: MCD Election Result 2022 Live: Know the winning candidates

    There will be 17 working days in total, and the winter session will continue until December 29, 2022. The data protection bill, as well as bills to change the Banking Act, the Insolvency Act, and the Competition Commission Act, were not included in the legislative business list.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to interact with the media today before the beginning of the session.

    Also read: MCD Election Result 2022: AAP ahead of BJP in tight race, show early trends

    On the first day, the Parliament will pay respect to its members who died during the inter-session recess. Mulayam Singh Yadav, the patriarch of the Samajwadi Party (SP), died in October. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will also preside over the Rajya Sabha for the first time as Chairman.

    The following bills will be introduced in Parliament for the first time this session:

    • The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2022
    • The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022
    • The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022
    • The Cantonment Bill, 2022
    • The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022
    • The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022
    • The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022
    • The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022
    • The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022
    • The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022
    • The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022
    • The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022
    • The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022
    • The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022
    • The North East Water Management Authority Bill, 2022
    • The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

    Also read: Maharashtra, Karnataka leaders speak on phone as Belagavi border row escalates

    Here are some Bills that have already been introduced and will be debated and passed:

    • The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019
    • The Mediation Bill, 2021
    • The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022
    • The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022
    • The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021
    • The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021
    • The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022
    Last Updated Dec 7, 2022, 9:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MCD Election Result 2022 Live: Know the winning candidates AJR

    MCD Election Result 2022 Live: Know the winning candidates

    MCD Election Result 2022: Counting of votes underway amid tight security - adt

    MCD Election Result 2022: AAP ahead of BJP in tight race, show early trends

    Delhi education dept suspends recognition of DPS Rohini for hiking fees against rules AJR

    Delhi education dept suspends recognition of DPS Rohini for hiking fees against rules

    Maharashtra Karnataka leaders speak on phone as Belagavi border row escalates

    Maharashtra, Karnataka leaders speak on phone as Belagavi border row escalates

    Kerala government appoints Padma Bhushan Mallika Sarabhai as Kalamandalam Chancellor

    Kerala government appoints Padma Bhushan Mallika Sarabhai as Kalamandalam Chancellor

    Recent Stories

    Avatar The Way of Water review OUT: James Cameron's film gets thumbs up from critics in USA; here's what they said RBA

    Avatar: The Way of Water review OUT: James Cameron's film gets thumbs up from critics in USA; read comments

    MCD Election Result 2022 Live: Know the winning candidates AJR

    MCD Election Result 2022 Live: Know the winning candidates

    Shah Rukh Khan reacts as Aryan Khan announces his 1st project: "It's always special...." RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan reacts as Aryan Khan announces his 1st project: "It's always special...."

    27th IFFK Mammootty Lijo Jose Pellissery Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam to have world premiere RBA

    27th IFFK: Mammootty, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam to have world premiere

    MCD Election Result 2022: Counting of votes underway amid tight security - adt

    MCD Election Result 2022: AAP ahead of BJP in tight race, show early trends

    Recent Videos

    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon