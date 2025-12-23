A tiger was killed on Tuesday morning in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. The incident took place near Sirigiripadu-Davupalli in Veldurthi mandal as the animal was crossing the road, police said.

The incident occurred near Sirigiripadu-Davupalli in Veldurthi mandal of Palnadu district.

According to Veldurthi Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana, the accident occurred between 6:00 and 7:00 a.m.

"The deceased tiger was crossing the road between Sirigiripadu and Davupalli in Veldurthi mandal when it was hit by an unidentified vehicle, leading to its death on the spot," he said.

The local forest officials have informed higher authorities about the incident.

Further details are awaited.