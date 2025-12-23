Delhi will continue its 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy to fight air pollution, Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. The govt suspended 12 faulty PUCC centres and issued closure notices to 411 polluting industrial units amid 'severe' air quality.

'No PUC, No Fuel' Policy to Continue

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday said the 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy will continue in the national capital even after GRAP-IV restrictions are lifted, as part of the government's ongoing efforts to control air pollution. He said action has been taken against faulty pollution testing centres and stricter checks, along with new pollution control measures.

While addressing a press conference, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "In Delhi, along with GRAP 4, our PUCC (Pollution Under Control Certificate) campaign was running with the slogan 'No PUC, No Fuel'. We will continue this even after the GRAP restrictions are lifted. We have found 12 PUCC centres that were involved in irregularities, and they have been suspended and will be blacklisted."

Crackdown on Industrial Pollution

To control industrial pollution, Sirsa said the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued 411 closure notices to date, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has sealed 400 units.

New Anti-Pollution Measures

"Also, CM Rekha Gupta has sanctioned four new automatic testing stations. The ASGs (Anti-Smog Guns) installed on top of high-rise buildings in Delhi have been given more time to operate, and building owners have been given the option to install misting systems around their premises," he said. Sirsa said the cabinet has approved setting up an e-waste park at Holambi Kalan, adding that Delhi's first e-waste plant will soon be established.

Severe Air Quality Grips Delhi-NCR

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air quality spiked to 'severe' levels in certain areas of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Multiple parts of the city continued to witness alarmingly high pollution levels. CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) has invoked all actions under GRAP Stage-IV in Delhi-NCR. (ANI)