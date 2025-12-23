Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah addresses Chinnaswamy stadium row, clarifies CWC meet absence. Dy CM DK Shivakumar in Delhi for state work, dismisses political agenda amid rotational CM rumors, and slams a central government scheme's funding.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Tuesday, stated that a committee has been constituted by the Home Minister to look into the matter of lack of permission for a cricket match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. "There is a committee constituted by the home minister, which will look into it. Everything will be done as per the recommendations of the committee," CM said

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on the upcoming Congress Working Committee meeting on December 27th, Siddaramaiah clarified that only CWC members have been called to Delhi. "I am not a member of the CWC. They have only called CWC members (to Delhi)," he told ANI.

DK Shivakumar dismisses political agenda behind Delhi visit

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday clarified his visit to Delhi, stating it was solely to meet Union Ministers on state issues such as irrigation and urban development, and dismissed any political agenda. "I have not come for any politics here; I have come just to meet Union Ministers regarding our state, for irrigation, and urban development. I don't want to comment on anything on other political issues which are not on the cards now," he emphasised, avoiding comments on other political matters.

This comes amid speculation about a rotational chief ministership. Rumours of a "two-and-a-half-year" power-sharing agreement have resurfaced as the government recently crossed the halfway mark of its term.

Criticises Centre's funding pattern for rural scheme

Shivakumar criticised the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, calling it "the beginning of the end". He also claimed that the new funding pattern will make the scheme unworkable for states.

Speaking to the reporters in the national capital, Shivakumar said, "This is the beginning of the end. By changing Mahatma Gandhi's name, they wanted to kill this program. Which state government will give 40%? No state, including BJP-ruled states, can do this. This scheme will fail in the future... 40% is impossible for any state to provide..." (ANI)