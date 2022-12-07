MCD Election Result 2022 Live: Know the winning candidates

In the 2017 MCD election, the BJP had won as many as 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The voting percentage that year was around 53.

Delhi is all geared up for the counting of votes polled in the Delhi Municipal elections, with officials placing as many as 42 centres on Wednesday (December 7) to count the votes amid tight security.

On December 4, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the keenly-watched polls, results of which may have ramifications beyond the national capital.

It can be seen that the election was largely touted as a three-way contest among a spirited AAP, a confident BJP and a hopeful Congress.

There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 1,349 candidates are in the fray in this election.

Speaking to a news agency, a senior official of the State Election Commission said, "We are all set for the counting of votes tomorrow for which 42 centres have been set up. Counting will take place amid tight security arrangements."

The centres are located in areas, including, Shastri Park, Yamuna Vihar, Mayur Vihar, Nand Nagari, Dwarka, Okhla, Mangolpuri, Pitampura, Alipur and Model Town.

Police officials said that tight security arrangements have been made at all the centres with 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and more than 10,000 police personnel deployed for the day at the centres.

The results of the 2022 MCD election will be announced shortly and a list of winning candidates will soon be updated. Stay tuned.