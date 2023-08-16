'Will take a year to rise: Himachal Pradesh CM on devastation caused due to heavy rains

The recent torrents triggered catastrophic landslides, causing road blockages and the collapse of numerous structures across the region. The disaster tragically led to a reported death toll surpassing 60 individuals.

With a challenging journey ahead, Himachal Pradesh is embarking on a concerted effort to rebuild its shattered infrastructure following the devastating impact of relentless monsoon rains. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu firmly believes that the state possesses the resilience and capacity to overcome these adversities.

Amid the aftermath of two intense episodes of heavy rainfall—one occurring in the current week and the other in July—Sukhu shared that the financial toll of the incurred destruction is staggering, estimated at around Rs 10,000 crore.

While Sukhu acknowledged the arduous process of rehabilitating roads and water projects, he emphasized that the government is in overdrive to accelerate recovery initiatives. Demonstrating unwavering determination, Sukhu declared, "Our objective is to completely restore the infrastructure within a year. This commitment is unshakable." He further emphasized, "Although the challenge ahead is formidable, akin to scaling a mountain, we stand firm and undeterred."

Embedded in a broader vision, the state administration remains resolute in its pursuit of achieving "self-reliance" for Himachal Pradesh within the span of four years and, within a decade, propelling the region to the pinnacle of being the country's "most prosperous" state. As Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, whose Congress government took the reins last December, acknowledges, the recovery process necessitates an entire year's endeavor.

As per emerging reports, Sukhu attributes the considerable devastation to the extraordinary intensity of the recent rainfall episodes, notably those occurring since Sunday. He underscored the unprecedented nature of these events, with approximately 50 lives being tragically lost in just a single day.

Sukhu also draws attention to the shortcomings in "structural designing" within the state. In several instances, constructions have encroached upon natural water pathways without due consideration for design elements. "Instead of the river entering homes, it was homes that entered the river," he astutely noted.

While refraining from placing singular blame on the widening of roads by the National Highways Authority of India, Sukhu acknowledges that most landslides transpired away from the expanded road edges. This nuanced perspective sheds light on the complexities underlying the recent catastrophe.

In the context of potential implications from shifting climate patterns, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu posits that evolving weather dynamics might contribute to the current situation. He illustrates this with the unprecedented rainfall witnessed in the Lahaul-Spiti region, highlighting the magnitude of these environmental shifts.

Sukhu, in his forward-looking approach, hints at forthcoming regulations that will be more stringent and comprehensive. He underscores the importance of well-designed drainage systems, thorough soil assessments for construction sites, and a comprehensive evaluation of the load-bearing capacities of structures.

Advocating for policy adjustments, Sukhu also raises the need for revised central government norms to aid states grappling with natural calamities. He contends that hill states and those in the Northeast should receive enhanced support. Sukhu critiques the existing allocation of Rs 1.5 lakh per kilometer of damaged road, deeming it inadequate.

In line with this, he firmly asserts that the limited representation of Himachal Pradesh in Parliament should not undermine its significance. He calls upon the central government to provide a tailored package, considering the state's pivotal role as the "lungs of northern India," underlining the region's ecological importance.