'Will quit politics...': Arvind Kejriwal's latest challenge to BJP over MCD polls

"We (the AAP) will leave politics if the BJP holds (and wins) the MCD elections," Kejriwal told reporters outside the Delhi Assembly. He said, "The BJP claims to be the world's largest political party, yet it was scared off by a minor party and a small poll. I dare the BJP to hold MCD elections on schedule."

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, stated on Wednesday that he is pushing the BJP to hold MCD elections on time, adding that the BJP is afraid of losing the elections. Attacking the BJP for the "postponement" of municipal elections, Kejriwal stated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will leave politics if the saffron party conducts and wins these polls on schedule. His statements came after the Union Cabinet adopted a bill on Tuesday to merge Delhi's three municipal bodies - North, East, and South.

Later, Kejriwal turned to Twitter to say that postponing the polls would be a "insult to sacrifices." "Today's postponement of the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections by the BJP is an insult to the martyrs who made sacrifices to create democracy in the nation by pushing the British out of the country; tomorrow they will postpone the elections of the states and the country," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Delhi CM and AAP supremo further stated that if the BJP postpones elections due to fear of losing minor MCD contests, "it will suppress people's voices." "We all know the BJP would be wiped out in the MCD elections," Kejriwal maintained.

