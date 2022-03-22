Centre approves 3 Delhi civic bodies to be merged into one

According to reports, the national capital's three civic organisations - East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation - would be merged into a single civic body.

The Union Cabinet approved a bill on Tuesday to unite the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) into one. The long-delayed elections will take held following the merger. According to reports, the national capital's three civic organisations - East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation - would be merged into a single civic body. The measure for unification is anticipated to be introduced in Parliament next week.

It should be noted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continues to oppose the merger and has frequently called for MCD elections to be announced. In response to news of the MCD merger, the AAP Delhi tweeted, "If the corrupt BJP believes that by merging all three MCDs, it would be able to avoid loss. The people of Delhi, in collaboration with AAP, will soon dispel the BJP's myths in the MCD elections! The BJP would be unable to avert loss in the MCD elections."

Arvind Kejriwal had blasted the BJP earlier this month for deciding to consolidate the three MCDs into one soon before the local body polls were announced.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has been in power for 7-8 years. Why hadn't they combined the three bodies in all these years if they had to? "Why write to the EC barely one hour before the scheduled publication of the MCD election dates?" he had questioned. The governing Aam Aadmi Party has petitioned the Supreme Court to hold the MCD elections without interference from the Centre.

