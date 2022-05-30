Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wildlife photographer runs ‘Everest marathon’ to save tigers; watch

    A wildelife photographer from the UK wore a tiger suit during the Everest Marathon. The 59-year-old Paul Goldstein has set out for the difficult task of raising funds for saving the endangered Royal Bengal tiger.

    Team Newsable
    First Published May 30, 2022, 6:29 PM IST

    To raise funds for the endangered Royal Bengal tiger, a 59-year-old wildlife photographer, Paul Goldstein, from the United Kingdom launched the Everest Marathon wearing a tiger suit.

    In the video, the UK wildlifer can be seen trekking wearing a tiger suit. He can also be seen giving fist bumps to tourists on his way while moving ahead. Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Paul Goldstein wrote, “Everest Marathon A marathon, not a sprint but over halfway.” 

    A couple of days before starting the marathon, he was heard saying that it is going to be incredibly tough in a video. He also thanked individuals who contributed to the noble cause. He agreed that this was the most challenging he had ever done. 

    Reportedly, Goldstein has collected over £200,000 with the Worth More Alive campaign to conserve Bengal tigers this year. Twelve years back, he ran the London Marathon in the tiger suit For the first time. So far, he has covered 19 marathons with the tiger suit. According to his website, the donation money was used to build a school, buy ambulances and patrol vehicles, drill boreholes and fund facilities for many villages.

    On May 29 every year, Nepal Government organises Everest Marathon, which is an international high-altitude adventure sports event. As per the Everest Marathon website, this year's marathon celebrates the enlargement of Mount Everest’s height following the 2015 earthquake. 

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 839 views and 32 likes. Social media users praised the wildlife photographer for his feat. A user wrote, "Awesome Tiger Man - earnt your stripes big time@@paulgoldstein59." Another person commented, "Congratulations @paulgoldstein59, amazing feat/feet." Watch the video.

    Last Updated May 30, 2022, 6:29 PM IST
