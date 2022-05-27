Watch: Differently-abled man ride tricycle to drop kids to school, netizens praised the father’s love

Video of a specially-abled father taking his kids to school on a tricycle has won the hearts of the netizens.

Parents make significant sacrifices to provide their kids with the finest of everything. One such video depicting fathers' love and sentiments was shared by an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer on Twitter.

The video shows a differently-abled man riding a tricycle to drop off his children at school. In the video, the specially-abled father sits on the tricycle and pedals the cycle with one hand and the other he used for holding the cycle handle. One can also notice his kids wearing school uniforms. His son sits in the front seat while his daughter sits behind the tricycle. Also, two school bags were seen hanging on the side of the tricycle.

IAS officer Sonal Goel posted this video with the caption written initially in Hindi, saying, ‘Father’, with a folded hands emoji and a heart emoticon.

After being shared online, the video gathered around 151K views and 15K likes. This clip touched the hearts of social media users. They expressed how the man doesn’t let his disability deter his kid's education. Several users pointed out how much parents sacrifice for their kids.

A user wrote, "What may seem very extraordinary and touching in this video, is infact , very ordinary and common to the people in the clip .And that shows that Greatness lies in simplicity." Another commented, "I've appreciate to Great Father, who have survive to childs for some Education. The childs will brighten from straggle moments for future. President Late A.P.J. Abdul Kalam & IAS Ansar Sheikh was belong very poor families, their father's was farmers, but we know their identity." Take a look.

