A single photo of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a high-end executive chair has ignited a fierce social media debate. Critics have slammed the purchase as an unnecessary luxury, while supporters defend it as standard government infrastructure and a political distraction.

A single image posted on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s official account has divided social media — with critics pointing to water-starved Dwarka and supporters pointing right back at Kejriwal’s Rs 33-crore bungalow. Like so many disputes, it began with a photo that was uploaded carelessly. After Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta posted a photo from a meeting with actor Rakesh Bedi on May 25, the chair she was seated in quickly gained notoriety.

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The chair in question is a Red Oak "Imperio," a high-end executive seat with an electronic multi-point massage system, an automated footrest, deep zero-gravity reclining that turns it into a complete lounge, high-density foam cushioning, and real leather upholstery.

The cost ranges from Rs 66,000 to Rs 82,600. The picture, which was shared on Gupta's official account, immediately attracted attention on the internet. It sparked a conversation that quickly divided along anticipated political lines, with supporters of the BJP seeking a counterattack that has been in their armoury since 2022 and the AAP seeking anger.

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The timing and the optics combined in an uncomfortable way. Since assuming office as Chief Minister in February 2025, which signalled the BJP's comeback to power in Delhi following a 27-year hiatus, Gupta has developed a purposefully approachable public persona.

Rekha Gupta's viral chair received numerous criticisms and opponents on social media. Many opponents and social media users have heavily criticized the purchase as an unnecessary luxury and public money expenditure.

However, many users created memes pointing out the stark contrast between her administration's heavily publicized austerity campaigns, such as her choosing to travel via the Delhi Metro, and the high price tag of her office furniture.

Meanwhile, defenders' arguments and supporters and defense posts counter-argued that a Chief Minister's office furniture is a standardized part of state government infrastructure.

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They also emphasized that as long as standard procurement rules were legally followed, targeting a top public official over basic office seating ergonomics is an engineered political distraction.