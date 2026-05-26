The IMD has issued a dual warning for Himachal Pradesh, forecasting a severe heatwave for two days, followed by widespread rain, snowfall, and hailstorms due to a fresh Western Disturbance expected from May 28 onwards.

Dual Weather Warning: Heatwave and Storms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a dual weather warning for Himachal Pradesh, forecasting severe heat wave conditions over the next two days before a fresh Western Disturbance triggers widespread rain, snowfall and hailstorms across the state later this week.

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According to the latest bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, dry weather conditions are likely to prevail on May 26 and 27, causing a sharp rise in temperatures across several districts. The IMD has placed isolated areas of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan, Shimla and Sirmaur districts under a "Yellow" alert for heat wave conditions. Officials said both minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2 to 5 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state during this period. Una recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 41.6 degrees Celsius during the past 24 hours, while Keylong remained the coldest with a minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Western Disturbance to Bring Relief and Rain

The weather department, however, indicated a significant change from May 28 onwards as a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect northwest India. Under its influence, light to moderate rain and snowfall are likely at many places in Himachal Pradesh on May 28 and 29. Thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph are also expected at several locations, while isolated areas may witness wind speeds up to 60 kmph. The IMD further warned that high-altitude districts such as Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti could experience strong surface winds of 40 to 50 kmph during the disturbance. Following the wet spell, temperatures are expected to witness a sharp decline. Maximum temperatures may fall by 2 to 5 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 2 to 6 degrees Celsius over the subsequent two to three days, bringing considerable relief from the prevailing heat.

Advisories for Residents and Farmers

The Met Office has also issued advisories for residents and farmers in view of the changing weather conditions. People living in low hills and plain areas have been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to heat, stay hydrated and wear light cotton clothing. Farmers have been urged to provide light and frequent irrigation to standing crops and adopt mulching practices to conserve soil moisture.

In mid and higher hill regions, authorities cautioned that strong winds and hailstorms may damage crops, uproot temporary structures and disrupt communication lines. Farmers have been advised to install hail nets to protect orchards and crops, while residents have been urged to remain indoors during thunderstorms and avoid taking shelter under trees or unstable structures.

Gradual Improvement Expected

The weather is likely to improve gradually from May 30 onward, with only isolated light rain or snowfall expected in some parts of the state, the IMD said. (ANI)