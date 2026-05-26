AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal urged Punjab's electorate to vote in large numbers for the ongoing municipal elections, calling the vote their "strength in democracy" to solve local issues. Polling is underway with enhanced security measures.

Kejriwal Appeals to Punjab Voters

As polling for the crucial municipal elections across Punjab gains momentum, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday issued a fervent appeal to the electorate to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise. In a message to the voters, Arvind Kejriwal emphasised the power of the ballot in shaping local governance and addressing the everyday concerns of citizens.

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"I request all voters to definitely exercise their right to vote in the ongoing municipal elections in Punjab," Kejriwal said in a post on X, "Your vote is your strength in democracy. It resolves your small and big problems and determines the well-being of your entire family."

Polling Arrangements and Security

Polling for local elections across several Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats commenced on Tuesday, as people arrived at the polling stations with full enthusiasm. According to Returning Officer, Damandeep Kaur, arrangements have been made in both outside and inside the premises of polling with CCTV cameras installed everywhere as per the directives of the State Election Commission and the High Court. She also urged voters to cast their vote as soon as possible to maintain crowd management at the polling booths.

"We are fully prepared; voting has begun at the polling booths. In accordance with the directives of the State Election Commission and the High Court, additional arrangements have been made, such as CCTV cameras, which you can see both inside and outside the booths. The entire force is deployed, all election parties are in place, and we are fully prepared. The staff in each polling party consists of 4 to 5 members, depending on the number of votes. Regarding the crowd you mentioned, I appeal to everyone: please do not wait for the last hour, and come cast your vote," the Returning Officer said.

Candidate Calls for Voter Turnout

Meanwhile, an Aam Aadmi Party candidate contesting from Mohali Ward Number 6, Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, termed the elections as "a festival of democracy" and urged people to come out and cast their vote.

"Look, the biggest festival of democracy is the election, and today is election day. It will decide the future direction and condition of Mohali. This is a very big day for democracy and for all of us, because today we will decide which way Mohali goes and how it develops. How beautiful it will be will be decided by everyone's vote. Therefore, I request that you come to vote, because it is an important day that will change the condition and direction of our lives in the future," he told ANI.

Election Scope and Candidates

Polling across eight Municipal Corporations, 75 Municipal Councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats is taking place across Punjab, with counting of votes set to take place on May 29. A total of 7555 candidates are in fray across various Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats, with Aam Aadmi Party fielding 1801 candidates, followed by 1550 candidates from Congress, 1316 candidates from BJP and 1251 candidates contesting from Akali Dal. (ANI)