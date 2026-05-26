Union Minister Amit Shah hailed the BSF's gender-neutral approach, stating women contribute more than men to border security. He inaugurated new barracks for women personnel during his visit to the Sanchu border outpost in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Union Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the gender-neutral approach in the Border Security Force (BSF), stating that women have contributed more than men in securing the borders. Amit Shah inaugurated the BSF exhibition at the Sanchu border outpost in Rajasthan's Bikaner. He also interacted with BSF personnel and inaugurated barracks for women personnel.

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Addressing the gathering, Shah said, "When we decided to adopt a gender-neutral approach and involve India's women in all sectors by providing them opportunities, a debate arose questioning what role women would play at the borders and what benefits they would receive. I am pleased to share that women have contributed more than men to border security. By 2030, all benefits will be extended to them."

Infrastructure Boost for Women Personnel

He stated that 66 of 79 barracks for women personnel in Rajasthan have been completed. "In Rajasthan, 66 out of 79 barracks have already been completed, and the remaining work is in progress. Once the Rs 200 crore project covering 360 barracks located in border areas under BSF surveillance is completed, women personnel will be able to carry out their duties more effectively and comfortably," he added.

Recruitment and Reservation Policy

In January 2016, the Centre decided to reserve 14 to 15 per cent posts at the Constable level in border guarding forces, including the BSF, SSB and ITBP. According to a reply by the Home Ministry in the Rajya Sabha in December 2025, 1680 women personnel were recruited in the Financial Year 2024-25.

Security Review Meeting

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah visited border areas in Bikaner and held a meeting with officials over security. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was also present in the meeting. The meeting was attended by officials from the Home Ministry, the Rajasthan government, BSF officers, and District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police from five bordering districts. (ANI)