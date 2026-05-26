A 25-year-old newlywed allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of a building in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad area, raising serious allegations of dowry harassment against her husband and in-laws.

A 25-year-old newlywed allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of a building in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad area, raising serious allegations of dowry harassment against her husband and in-laws.

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According to police, the tragic incident took place on Monday. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where doctors later declared her dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had married the man of her choice nearly three months ago.

The victim’s family alleged that barely a month into the marriage, her husband and his relatives began pressuring her for gold and cash. They claimed she was repeatedly subjected to mental harassment over the alleged dowry demands and had been living under intense stress for the past several weeks.

The death has sparked outrage, with the woman’s family demanding strict action against those accused of tormenting her.

Confirming the incident, a police officer said legal action is being initiated and further investigation is underway.