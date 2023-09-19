Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the 'terrorist' that Canada claims was killed by 'agents of Indian government'?

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has cited "credible allegations" linking agents of the Indian government to the assassination of Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, raising concerns about sovereignty violations. Let us know more about this controversial man.

    Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the 'terrorist' that Canada claims was killed by 'agents of Indian government'?
    Canada on Monday expelled a senior Indian diplomat as part of an ongoing investigation into the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan 'terrorist', on Canadian soil. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cited "credible allegations of a potential link" between agents of the Indian government and the assassination of the Khalistani leader.

    Hardeep Singh Nijjar was fatally shot on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia. Trudeau strongly emphasized that "any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," addressing the matter in the Canadian parliament.

    The Canadian government has been actively cooperating with its international allies in handling this case, resulting in the expulsion of the Indian diplomat. This development further strains relations between Canada and India, primarily due to the increasing pro-Khalistan activities in Canada.

    Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

    * Nijjar, affiliated with the banned Indian separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), held a significant position within the organization, ranking as 'Number 2' after Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. He originally hailed from Jalandhar's Bharsingh Pura village and migrated to Canada in 1996.

    * After settling in Canada, Nijjar initially worked as a plumber. However, his wealth substantially increased in recent years due to his involvement in pro-Khalistan activities.

    * Nijjar's association with terrorism began with his membership in Babbar Khalsa International, led by Jagtar Singh Tara. Later, he founded his own group, Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). He played a pivotal role in identifying, connecting, training, and financing Khalistani cells in India, leading to the filing of over 10 FIRs against him.

    * In 2014, Nijjar orchestrated the assassination of self-proclaimed spiritual leader Baba Bhaniara. In 2015, he conducted a training camp in Canada to instruct Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was subsequently sent to Punjab with the mission of targeting Shiv Sena leaders. Mandeep was arrested in June 2016.

    * Over the years, India had repeatedly expressed concerns about Nijjar's involvement in terrorist activities. In 2018, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh handed a list of wanted individuals, including Nijjar, to Justin Trudeau. In the same year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) initiated an investigation into Nijjar's role in the killing of RSS leaders in Punjab.

    * In November 2020, Nijjar partnered with fellow criminal Arsh Dalla, who was also residing abroad. Together, they became involved in the murder of Manohar Lal, a follower of the Dera Sacha Sauda, in Bhagta Bhai Ka, Bathinda, in 2021.

    * In 2022, the Punjab Police sought Nijjar's extradition as he was wanted in cases related to terrorism in the state. During the same year, the NIA offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on Nijjar, alleging his involvement in a conspiracy to murder a Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar.

