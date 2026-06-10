Sushmita Dev, a prominent Assam politician with a strong political legacy, has resigned from the Rajya Sabha. Formerly a Congress MP, she joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2021 and was nominated to the upper house by the party. Her sudden resignation has fueled widespread speculation about her future political direction.

The resignation of Sushmita Dev from the Rajya Sabha has once again brought national attention to one of the most prominent political leaders from Assam. Born into a well-known political family, she is the daughter of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Santosh Mohan Dev, a seven-time Member of Parliament who played a significant role in shaping politics in the Barak Valley region. Her family's deep-rooted political influence helped lay the foundation for her own journey in public life.

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A law graduate, Dev entered active politics through the Congress and gradually established herself as a prominent voice within the party. Her breakthrough came when she won the Silchar Lok Sabha seat in Assam in the 2014 general election, earning national recognition as a young leader from the Northeast.

From Congress Star to TMC National Face

During her time in the Congress, Sushmita Dev emerged as a strong advocate for women's rights and social issues. She later became president of the All India Mahila Congress, one of the party's most important organisational wings, and frequently represented the Congress on national platforms.

After losing the 2019 Lok Sabha election, she remained active in politics before making a surprise move in August 2021 by joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The shift was seen as a strategic gain for Mamata Banerjee's party as it attempted to expand beyond West Bengal and strengthen its presence in the Northeast. Soon after joining the TMC, Dev was nominated to the Rajya Sabha and became one of the party's most visible national spokespersons.

Also Read: Sushmita Dev quits TMC, wants to work in Assam, may join BJP soon

Why Her Rajya Sabha Exit Matters

Sushmita Dev's resignation from the Rajya Sabha has sparked widespread political speculation, especially as it follows the recent departure of another senior TMC parliamentarian. Explaining her decision, Dev reportedly said she did not want to be "in two boats at the same time," a remark that has fuelled discussions about her political future.

The speculation intensified after she met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shortly after stepping down. While Dev described the meeting as a courtesy call and has not announced her next move, political observers are closely watching her future plans.

With experience in both the Congress and TMC, a strong political legacy, and significant influence in Assam politics, Sushmita Dev remains an important figure in Indian politics. Her next step could have implications not only for her own career but also for the evolving political landscape in the Northeast.

Also Read: Sushmita Dev resigns from TMC, meets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma