RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the Tricolour at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on the 80th Independence Day. He said the national flag reminds citizens of the values of sacrifice, dutifulness, and knowledge, explaining the meaning of each colour.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday hoisted the Tricolour at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day and said the national flag reminds citizens of the values of "sacrifice, dutifulness and knowledge".

Speaking at the event, Bhagwat said, "This is a matter of pride and excitement for all of us. If we count 1857, for 90 years, we have made sacrifices in various ways and our forefathers gave us the freedom to do so. The pride of that sacrifice is in our hearts."

Significance of the Tricolour

Explaining the significance of the saffron colour of the national flag, he said, "The Kesariya Ranga is a symbol of dutifulness, knowledge and sacrifice."

Bhagwat said, "The way a nation gains independence through hard work, and after independence, it becomes prosperous and secure, this Kesariya Ranga reminds us of the need for sacrifice."

He further said, "By doing this, by living a life of sacrifice, by living a life of dutifulness, knowledge, peace prevails in society and the mind becomes pure. This is the white colour of purity."

Referring to the green colour of the Tricolour, Bhagwat said, "We get the third colour of prosperity."

On Unity

On the importance of unity, he said, "When we are different as individuals, our thoughts will also be different. Everything will be fine. But this is the expression of unity. This is the expression of unity."

PM Modi at Red Fort

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day.

The hoisting of the National Flag was synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery, utilising the indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns, is commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, and the Gun Position Officer is Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar. (ANI)