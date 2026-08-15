Addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, PM Modi said a 'citizen-first' approach helped India navigate multiple crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and global conflicts, while highlighting infrastructure growth and countering rumors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India faced multiple challenges over the last 12 years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, but the government's citizen-first approach helped the country navigate these crises. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, PM Modi said India faced several challenges after emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, with wars breaking out in Ukraine and West Asia and an atmosphere of tension prevailing globally.

Overcoming Multiple Challenges

"In the last 20-12 years, we have faced many dangers. As soon as we emerged from Covid, there was news of wars that started to arise from Ukraine side and West Asia. An atmosphere of tension prevailed. God knows what all the predictions the predictors made!," he said.

The Prime Minister said some people tried to create fear among citizens by spreading rumours about the availability of vaccines, petrol, diesel and fertilisers. "Some people gain joy in keeping the nation terrified by spreading rumours that vaccines will not be available, petrol, diesel, and fertiliser will not be available in the country. Some people were gaining joy from creating an atmosphere of anxiousness in the country," he added.

PM Modi further added, "Some people took delight in trying to terrify the people of India and plunge them into worry. Yet, the nation has witnessed how the well-conceived plans of the last 10-12 years are bearing fruit."

Infrastructure Development and Progress

Highlighting progress in infrastructure, PM Modi said the reach of piped gas has expanded significantly in the last 12 years. "12 years ago, piped gas lines were available in only 70 cities. In the last 12 years, this number has grown to 700 cities. Today, 1.75 crore households are connected to piped gas lines in the country," PM Modi added.

Guiding Principle: 'Nagrik Devo Bhava'

The Prime Minister said the government's approach during the pandemic was guided by the principle of "Nagrik Devo Bhava", under which citizens were treated as the highest priority. "Despite such massive crises, India, guided by the mantra Nagrik Devo Bhava, had made preparations and taken strategic steps," he said.

Solidarity with Flood-Affected Regions

The Prime Minister also expressed concern over the recent floods and landslides in parts of the country and assured affected families of the nation's support. "Recently, parts of the country have faced the havoc of floods and landslides. Many families have been affected, and we deeply empathise with their suffering. I assure the affected families that we, and the entire nation, stand with them," he said.

80th Independence Day Ceremony

PM Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort. The flag hoisting was synchronised with a 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

The ceremonial battery used indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns and was commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, while Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar served as the Gun Position Officer. (ANI)