The 80th Independence Day was celebrated at the Office of the Principal Accountant General in Chennai. Director General Bijit Kumar Mukherjee hoisted the national flag and addressed the gathering, emphasizing the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 15 (ANI): The 80th Independence Day was celebrated at the Office of the Principal Accountant General (Accounts & Entitlement), Tamil Nadu, at Teynampet in Chennai on Saturday, with senior officials, staff members and their families participating in the celebrations.

Bijit Kumar Mukherjee, IA&AS, Director General, Southern Region, Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, hoisted the national flag at the ceremony. Principal Accountant General (Audit-I), Tamil Nadu, Frederick Syiemlieh, IA&AS, and Principal Accountant General (Audit-II), Puducherry, R. Thiru Katasamy, IA&AS, were among the Guests of Honour at the programme.

The celebrations were attended by senior officials from the Comptroller and Auditor General's office, including the Director (Administration), Office of the Principal Director of Audit (Central), along with officials, staff members and their family members.

The programme featured a welcome address by the Deputy Accountant General (Administration), followed by a special address by the Principal Accountant General (Audit-I), Tamil Nadu. A cultural programme presented by staff members and their children was also organised as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Mukherjee Emphasises on Upholding National Values

Addressing the gathering, Bijit Kumar Mukherjee extended his greetings on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day and emphasised the significance of celebrating the national occasion with respect for India's ethics, values and traditions.

The speaker stressed the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by the country's freedom fighters and those who contributed to India's independence. He said the occasion should not only be viewed as a celebration but also as an opportunity to reflect on the values associated with the country's freedom struggle and to carry those principles forward in everyday life.

The official also noted the large gathering at the programme, describing the celebrations as an important occasion to commemorate the spirit of Independence.

Cultural Performances Mark Celebrations

The cultural performances by employees and their children added to the celebrations, showcasing the country's cultural diversity and the spirit of patriotism.

The Independence Day programme at the Principal Accountant General's office was part of celebrations being organised across Chennai and the country to mark India's 80th year of Independence.

The event concluded with officials, employees and their families joining in the celebrations and paying tribute to the country's freedom struggle. (ANI)