After resigning from the Trinamool Congress and Rajya Sabha, Sushmita Dev met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling it a 'courtesy visit'. She said she is on a brief sabbatical before deciding her next political move.

Following her resignation from both Trinamool Congress and Rajya Sabha membership, Sushmita Dev on Wednesday met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the national capital Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dev described it as a "courtesy visit" and said she was currently taking a brief break before deciding her future political course.

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"I am not directly involved in Bengal politics. I am from Assam and I am a free woman. I have been in Congress for a long time, so I gave a courtesy visit. I have a 2-3 day party plan, so let me be on a few days' sabbatical," she said.

Dev on Future Plans and Resignation

When asked about her next political move, Dev said she hoped to continue serving people through politics and would announce her plans in due course. "I hope I will get a chance to do politics and be a representative of the people in the future. I will definitely tell you the next steps. But for now, I will not comment on Mamata Banerjee. What is certain is that I have left the Trinamool Congress," she said.

Explaining her decision to quit the party, Dev said the reasons behind her resignation were complex and did not need to be disclosed in full. "What prompted me to take this decision is a very long story. In politics, I don't think everything needs to be revealed. I did not want to be in a situation where I was in two boats. That is not the right way to do politics," she said.

Referring to her political values and upbringing, Dev said she believed in maintaining clarity and loyalty in public life. "I have never stayed in one party and served another. That is not how I was brought up," she added.

'Resigned on Principle'

Dev also reiterated that her resignation from the Rajya Sabha was guided by principle, noting that the Upper House seat had been given to her by the Trinamool Congress. "This morning, I resigned as a member of the All India Trinamool Congress. The Rajya Sabha seat was also given to me by the party, so if I have left the party, I should also leave the Rajya Sabha seat. This is because of my personality and politics," she said.

The former parliamentarian said she would speak in greater detail about her future plans at an appropriate time and added that she would soon travel to Assam to meet her family. "Tomorrow I am going to Assam to meet my sisters and mother," Dev said. (ANI)