Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma will lead the state-level Independence Day celebrations in Bikaner. He will hoist the Tricolour at Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University and later pay respects at the Shaheed Smarak in Public Park.

State-Level Celebrations in Bikaner

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will hoist the national flag at Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University in Bikaner on the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to participate in the Independence Day celebrations at the university, where he will hoist the Tricolour as part of the state-level commemorations in Bikaner.

Tribute to Martyrs

Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, Sharma will visit the Shaheed Smarak at Public Park in Bikaner to pay tribute to the soldiers and other bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

At the memorial, the Chief Minister will pay his respects and lay a wreath in their memory. The Shaheed Smarak holds significance as a site where tributes are paid to the martyrs on important national occasions.

Sharma's visit on Independence Day will underline the importance of remembering the sacrifices of soldiers and other national heroes.

Independence Day is being celebrated across Rajasthan with flag-hoisting ceremonies and programmes organised at government institutions and public places. In Bikaner, the Chief Minister's participation is expected to be a key part of the day's official celebrations.

The programme comes as the country observes its 80th Independence Day, commemorating eight decades since India gained independence from British rule in 1947.

Sharma's visit to the memorial after the flag-hoisting ceremony will also provide an opportunity to pay tribute to the armed forces and martyrs whose sacrifices are remembered during the national celebrations. The Chief Minister is expected to emphasise the values of patriotism, service and sacrifice during his Independence Day engagements in Bikaner.