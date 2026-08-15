Student leader Ravinder Paswan said protesting students in Jharkhand will set aside their demands for a day to celebrate the 80th Independence Day. They will participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra' to show their love for the country and nationalism.

Student leader Ravinder Paswan on Saturday said that on the occassion of the 80th Independence Day, the students protesting in Jharkhand will only talk about the country's freedom and will refrain from putting forth their demands before the government.

Students to hold 'Tiranga Yatra', pause protest

Taking it to X, Paswan extended heartfelt wishes to the students, youth, general public, and social justice advocates across the country. He also announced that the student protestors and Jharkhand youth will participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra' on the occassion of the 80th Independence Day.

"Today is the 80th Independence Day. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for Independence Day to all the students, youth, general public, and social justice advocates across the country on this occassion. We are organising a grand Tiranga Yatra to mark Independence Day. Students and young people from across Jharkhand are participating in this Tiranga Yatra to display their love for the country and their nationalism," he said.

He added that the student protestors will organise patriotic and cultural programs following the grand Tiranga Yatra in the evening.

No demands on Independence Day

He further said that no official statement has been made over the student agitation held on August 10. He underlined that the protestors will not push any demands for the government today, but will only celebrate the 80th Independence Day.

"Regarding whether there has been any communication or statement from the government: following the historic agitation on August 10, no such official statement has been made. However, since today is Independence Day, we will talk about the country's freedom and celebrate its independence. Today, we do not have any demands for the government. We will not put forth any demands today," he said.

National celebrations at Red Fort

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day.

The hoisting of the National Flag was synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

The ceremonial battery, utilising the indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns, is commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, and the Gun Position Officer is Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar. (ANI)