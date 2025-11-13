Born in Kallur, Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy is the son of retired government medical officer Dr GV Rama Gopal Rao and health department official PC Rangamma.

It took a doctor-turned-cop to unmask a “white-collar” terror web of doctors. When Jaish-e-Mohammed posters appeared overnight on October 19 across Nowgam-Bunpora in Srinagar, warning security forces of “dire consequences,” many locals dismissed them as echoes from Kashmir’s violent past. But for Srinagar SSP Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, the message marked something far more deliberate and deeply dangerous.

By daybreak, Chakravarthy swung into action. A case was swiftly registered under the UAPA, Explosive Substances Act, and Arms Act at Nowgam police station. CCTV footage was reviewed, frame by frame, until three shadowy figures emerged. Their detention set in motion a chain of interrogations that unearthed a name — Moulvi Irfan Ahmad of Shopian, the cleric who had led prayers at Nowgam mosque since 2020.

Acting on the crucial lead, police raided Ahmad’s Shopian residence and another property in Nowgam. But what followed next stunned investigators — digital trails from Ahmad’s communications pointed to operatives far beyond Jammu & Kashmir, stretching into Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

A special team was dispatched for coordinated follow-up action, leading to the arrest of Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, a doctor from Pulwama working at a Faridabad medical college, who was allegedly linked to the Jaish network. What began as a probe into posters led to an exposure of a sophisticated, cross-state “white-collar” terror module. Three residents of Nowgam were also taken into custody.

A senior officer described the operation as “a thorough forward-and-backward investigation that mapped every link in the chain.” He added, “It was a good investigative effort that led to the arrest of doctors based in UP and Haryana. During questioning, more links were identified, which led to seizures, including IED-making material.”

Who is GV Sundeep Chakravarthy?

For Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, a 2014-batch IPS officer, this probe marks yet another high point in a career defined by precision, courage, and grit. Born in Kallur, Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, he is the son of retired government medical officer Dr GV Rama Gopal Rao and health department official PC Rangamma. A graduate of Kurnool Medical College (Class of 2010), he briefly practiced as a doctor before swapping it for the khaki uniform.

Decorated with six President’s Police Medals for Gallantry, including one on August 14 this year for his role in multiple anti-terror operations in J&K, Dr Chakravarthy took charge as SSP Srinagar on April 21.