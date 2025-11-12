The Union Cabinet has declared the Red Fort car blast a terrorist attack, observing a two-minute silence for the 12 victims. The government vows zero tolerance to terrorism and orders a swift investigation to bring perpetrators to justice.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of lives in the terrorist incident that occurred near the Red Fort in Delhi on 10 November 2025. The blast, caused by a powerful explosion in a Hyundai i20 near the Lal Quila Metro Station, claimed at least twelve lives and left several others injured. The Cabinet conveyed solidarity with the victims’ families and reiterated India’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

The Cabinet observed a two-minute silence in honour of the innocent lives lost and passed a formal resolution condemning the heinous act. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw read out the resolution, emphasising the government’s determination to pursue justice against the perpetrators, their collaborators, and sponsors with utmost urgency.

Union Cabinet’s Resolution and Response

In its resolution, the Union Cabinet condemned the attack as a “dastardly and cowardly act” perpetrated by anti-national forces. The government conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The Cabinet also appreciated the efforts of medical personnel, emergency responders, and citizens who acted swiftly and courageously during the crisis. Statements of solidarity and support from governments worldwide were noted with appreciation.

Zero Tolerance Policy Towards Terrorism

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reiterated that the government remains steadfast in its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism in all forms and manifestations. The Cabinet directed that the investigation be conducted with the highest level of professionalism to ensure that all those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay.

The situation continues to be closely monitored at the highest levels of government, reaffirming India’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and well-being of its citizens.

Details of the Red Fort Blast

The explosion near the Lal Quila Metro Station was powerful enough to cause catastrophic injuries to the victims. According to preliminary post-mortem findings, several of the deceased sustained multiple fractures, head trauma, and deep internal injuries. The blast wave caused extensive damage to lungs, abdominal organs, and eardrums, while many victims appeared to have been thrown against hard surfaces by the force of the explosion.

Forensic experts noted no splinter traces on the bodies or clothing, and laboratory analysis is underway to determine the type of explosive used.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are investigating the explosion thoroughly, focusing on identifying the perpetrators and their networks. Security agencies are coordinating at multiple levels to ensure no stone is left unturned in the probe, while forensic examination of the blast site continues.