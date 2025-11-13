Delhi Police detained a dozen suspects in the recent car blast near the Red Fort. The probe has uncovered a 'white-collar terror network' involving professionals and clerics, with links to Pakistan-based outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad and AGH.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday picked up almost a dozen suspects related directly or indirectly to the arrests made in the Delhi Car blast that occurred on Monday. According to the Delhi police sources, this is the first set of suspects rounded up by the Delhi Police after the blast near the Red Fort, and multiple agencies are questioning all suspects.

'White-Collar Terror Network' with Pak links

Earlier, in the Delhi car blast incident, a link of a "white-collar terror network" surfaced in the preliminary investigation, with the probe agencies finding links of the terror incident with Pakistan-based outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH). The network, which allegedly involved doctors and clerics, was dismantled following a series of coordinated operations between October 19 and November 10, 2025, resulting in the recovery of 2,921 kilograms of explosives and many arrests.

How the Network Was Dismantled

The investigation, now being handled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), began after a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Haryana Police exposed an elaborate inter-state nexus spanning educational, medical, and religious institutions.

Crackdown Begins in Kashmir

The crackdown began on October 19, when objectionable JeM posters were found in the Nowgam area of Kashmir, prompting an FIR and a wider investigation. The next day, three suspects -- Arif Nisar, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood -- were arrested and taken to the Nowgam Police Station area. On October 27, security forces apprehended Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wage from Shopian and Zameer Ahmed from Wakura, Ganderbal, recovering a pistol and ammunition from their possession.

Inter-State Nexus Exposed

The probe soon expanded beyond Jammu and Kashmir. On October 30, Dr Muzamil, a faculty member at Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad, was arrested, followed by the November 5 arrest of Dr Adeel from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Major Explosives and Arms Haul

Subsequent searches at Anantnag Hospital on November 7 led to the seizure of an AK-56 rifle and other ammunition, while a day later, a raid at Al-Falah Medical College yielded additional rifles, pistols, and gunpowder. The following days saw the arrest of a suspect named Madarsi from his residence in Dhauj, Faridabad, and a massive recovery of 2,563 kg of explosives from the home of Hafeez Mohammad Ishtiaq, an imam at the Al-Falah Mosque in Mewat. (ANI)