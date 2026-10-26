A doctor who shared the CCTV footage of delivery agent saving her kitchen from fire on October 17 has now revealed that Shashi Pal previously worked as a chef. She said his experience helped him respond calmly and use wet towels to extinguish the flames. FirstCry had also promised to recognise his courage.

A delivery agent who rushed into a burning kitchen to save a woman from a potentially dangerous situation is receiving fresh praise online after the woman revealed that he had worked as a chef earlier. The doctor, who had initially shared CCTV footage of the incident on October 17, has now introduced the man as Shashi Pal, a FirstCry delivery partner, and explained how his past experience helped him respond calmly when the fire broke out.

The incident came to public attention after the woman, identified as Dr Shivangi Joshi, an emotional resilience architect and doctor based in Mohali, Punjab, shared a video showing the delivery agent arriving at her home with a parcel. While she was collecting the package near the entrance, a fire suddenly broke out in a pan in her kitchen. As she rushed inside and tried to turn off the stove, the flames rose higher, forcing her to step back.

Shashi Pal then entered the kitchen and helped put out the fire using wet towels. His quick response prevented the situation from becoming potentially more dangerous, earning him widespread appreciation on social media.

Who Is Shashi Pal, The FirstCry Delivery Agent?

The woman, who shared the original footage on Instagram, identified the delivery agent as Shashi Pal in her latest video. She also revealed that he had previously worked as a chef.

According to her account, his earlier experience with similar situations helped him stay calm and act quickly when the fire broke out. While the woman was struggling to deal with the flames, Pal stepped in without hesitation and helped bring the situation under control.

His actions have prompted many social media users to praise his courage and presence of mind. The incident has also drawn attention to the skills and experience people can carry from one profession into another.

In her latest post, the woman said she had initially shared the video simply to express her gratitude. She had not expected the incident to reach millions of people or generate so much interest in the delivery agent's story.

'Some People Deliver Hope': Woman Thanks Delivery Agent

In her original post, the woman described the incident as one of the most emotional memories of her life. She said she had been unable to understand how to control the kitchen fire when Pal stepped in to help her.

She also reflected on how people sometimes judge others by their appearance, profession or occupation, even though these things do not determine their courage or humanity.

The woman wrote that Pal had become her saviour and that she would always remember his selfless act. She ended her message with a heartfelt note of thanks, saying that while some people deliver parcels, others deliver hope when it is needed most.

Her latest caption continued the same message of gratitude. She said acknowledging someone's kindness was important and that a simple thank-you could inspire other people to help those around them.

The woman also expressed a wish to make Pal's Diwali more special. She said she would like to involve others in the gesture if he was comfortable with it, adding that she would share further details only after obtaining his permission and confirming the arrangements.

FirstCry's Response To ,Viral Video,, Promises Recognition

The original video also caught the attention of FirstCry, the company associated with Pal's delivery work.

Responding to the woman's post, FirstCry said that not all heroes wear capes and described the incident as a proud moment for the company. It identified Pal as the delivery partner who had acted quickly to protect the family from what could have become a tragedy.

The company also said it was doing what it could to recognise and appreciate his courage.

The response added another dimension to the story, with social media users urging the company to reward Pal for his actions. Some called for a salary hike, while others asked FirstCry to ensure that he received appropriate recognition for stepping in during an emergency.

One commenter wrote that Pal deserved a pay rise, while another directly appealed to FirstCry to reward him.

Social Media Praises Shashi Pal's Courage

The woman's latest video has drawn more messages praising both Pal's actions and her decision to share the story.

Several users described him as a remarkable person who rushed to help without thinking twice. One commenter said that people like him were priceless, while another called him a gem of society.

Others described his arrival at the right moment as a blessing. Some commenters used religious imagery to express their gratitude, saying that God had reached the woman's home in the form of Shashi Pal.

The emotional response was also evident in comments from people who said the story had moved them to tears. Others thanked Pal for his courage and urged the woman to offer financial assistance or a gift to his family in recognition of the life-saving help he had provided.

A chef who commented on the post suggested that Pal should be encouraged to return to cooking, pointing to the skills he had developed in his earlier profession and the possibility of better opportunities.

When one person asked how Pal had managed to put out the fire, the woman clarified in the comments that he had used wet towels.

The discussion has therefore moved beyond the initial footage, with many people focusing on Pal's professional background, his quick thinking and the importance of recognising people who help others without expecting anything in return.

A Simple Thank-You Turns Into A Larger Message

Dr Joshi said the response to the video has reinforced the importance of acknowledging acts of kindness. She said her intention was never to gain anything from the post but to thank someone whose timely intervention had made a significant difference.

Her plan to make Pal's Diwali more special also reflects the personal gratitude behind the post. She has said that any further details about the gesture will be shared only after securing his consent.