A special MP/MLA court in Sultanpur acquitted Rahul Gandhi in a 2018 defamation case over remarks about Amit Shah. The Congress party welcomed the verdict, describing it as a victory for democracy, truth, and the Indian Constitution.

Rahul Gandhi Acquitted in 2018 Defamation Case

Congress MP Pawan Khera on Monday welcomed Rahul Gandhi’s acquittal in a 2018 criminal defamation case, stating that the court had upheld the remark concerning Union Home Minister Amit Shah and found it non-defamatory. Reacting to the court’s decision, Khera said, "The remarks were that Amit Shah has been a murder accused. The court has upheld that statement and found it non-defamatory. That is what the remark was. The court has recognised the statement as true, and we welcome the decision."

Describing the acquittal as a mark of honour for the Congress leader, Khera further said that Rahul Gandhi was leading the fight to uphold the country's democracy and Constitution. "These are badges of honour for Rahul Gandhi, who is leading from the front in the fight to uphold India's democracy and Constitution. This is a very unequal fight. Our weapons are truth and non-violence. Their weapons are falsehoods, violence, the misuse of agencies, and the misuse of resources," he added.

Details of the Legal Proceedings

Earlier in the day, the Special MP/MLA court in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, dismissed the 2018 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi. The case stemmed from remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in 2018 in Bengaluru, Karnataka, in which it was alleged that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha had made “objectionable remarks” against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Rahul Gandhi travelled from Delhi to Sultanpur Special MP/MLA court today to hear the pronouncement of the verdict.

Gandhi had been summoned by the MP/MLA court on December 16, 2023, in connection with a 2018 case over using derogatory remarks against Union Minister Shah in a Bengaluru conference. The complaint was filed by the then BJP District Vice President, Vijay Mishra. Mishra told ANI earlier today that he is “hopeful” of receiving justice from the court. "We are hopeful that we will receive justice, given the way they behaved toward our BJP’s national president at that time (Amit Shah). This legal case has been ongoing since 2018, spanning all the way to 2026. Today is the date for the verdict, and given how the case has been contested by our legal counsel, we are optimistic that the judgment will be in our favour," Mishra told ANI.

Legal Implications

Earlier, talking about the case, advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey said if Gandhi is found guilty, Section 500 of the IPC allows for two years of imprisonment and a fine. Under Section 437A of the CrPC, an accused is required to execute bail bonds with sureties to ensure appearance before higher appellate courts in the event an appeal is preferred against the trial court's verdict. (ANI)

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