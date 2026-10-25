A viral video shows three young men calmly walking along a footpath as bikers follow behind them, apparently using the pedestrian path to avoid traffic on the main road. A man recording the scene from a passing car praises the youths, saying the footpath is meant for pedestrians. The clip has drawn online praise for their calm response.

A video from Jaipur, Rajasthan, has sparked discussion online after three young men were seen calmly walking along a footpath while bikers followed behind them, apparently using the pedestrian path to avoid traffic on the main road. The video, reportedly filmed near Tonk Phatak Puliya in Jaipur, shows the youths continuing at a steady pace as the motorcycles crawl behind them. The riders can be heard honking their horns at intervals, but the men do not step aside to make way for the vehicles. Their actions have drawn praise from social media users, who say footpaths are meant for pedestrians, not motor vehicles.

Man praises youths for standing their ground

A man recording the scene from a passing car can be heard praising the three youths in Hindi. 'Badhiya, badhiya, badhiya, ye footpath aap logon ke hi liye hai', he says, meaning that the footpath is meant for them.

The remark reflects the support the youths received from the person filming the incident. Rather than confronting the bikers or getting into an argument, the three men continue walking, leaving the riders to move slowly behind them.

The video has prompted reactions from users who see their actions as a simple way to highlight the inconvenience caused when vehicles occupy pedestrian spaces.

'And the audacity to honk'

Several users praised the youths for making their point without losing their cool. Comments included 'Setting a right example', 'Excellent ekdum sahi' and 'Good job, everyone does this'.

Others responded with humour and encouragement. 'Real warriors', one user wrote, while another commented, 'Bhaichara on top'. Some also pointed out the irony of the bikers honking while following pedestrians on the footpath.

The clip has also prompted calls for riders to be more considerate of people walking along busy roads.

Footpaths provide a dedicated space for pedestrians, including children, older people and those with limited mobility. When two-wheelers use these paths to bypass traffic, they can obstruct pedestrians and put their safety at risk.

The video has turned a routine traffic situation into an online discussion about road discipline and respect for pedestrian space.