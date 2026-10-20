A delivery worker who arrived at a woman’s doorstep to drop off a parcel ended up becoming her unexpected saviour after a fire broke out in her kitchen in Mohali.

A delivery worker who arrived at a woman’s doorstep to drop off a parcel ended up becoming her unexpected saviour after a fire broke out in her kitchen in Mohali. The man sprang into action when a pan on the stove suddenly caught fire, with CCTV footage capturing his quick thinking and attempt to prevent the flames from spreading.

Dr Shivangi Joshi shared the CCTV footage on social media, showing the delivery worker’s remarkable response. The video began with Joshi walking towards the door to collect her parcel. Moments later, a pan left on the kitchen stove started billowing smoke before suddenly bursting into flames.

Caught off guard, Joshi appeared stunned and struggled to figure out how to control the fire. However, the delivery worker, who had arrived at that moment, wasted no time in stepping in to help.

Instead of walking away after delivering the parcel, he rushed towards the kitchen and began fanning the flames in an attempt to contain the fire. He also switched off the gas supply, helping bring the dangerous situation under control.

Joshi described the incident as one of the most emotional memories of her life. In her Instagram caption, she recalled how the delivery worker had arrived at her home the previous night for what seemed like an ordinary parcel delivery, unaware that he would soon play such a crucial role in her life.

“When my kitchen caught fire, I couldn't understand how to control it. He just came in and helped me without a second thought, reminding me that humanity is still alive today,” she wrote.

“He literally became my saviour and I genuinely appreciate his selflessness,” she added.

The doctor admitted that she might never find the perfect words to express her gratitude, but said the delivery worker’s extraordinary act of kindness would remain etched in her memory.

“Some people deliver parcels. Some people deliver hope when you need it the most,” she wrote.

The heartwarming video has since gone viral, with many social media users praising the gig worker for his presence of mind and compassion.