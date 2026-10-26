He mentioned, "The system is currently moving west-northwestwards. This will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next 48 hours." According to the district-wise forecast, Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Eluru districts will likely receive very heavy rain on October 27.

He stated, "On the same day, a heavy rain alert is in place for Bapatla, Krishna, Guntur, NTR, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Srikakulam districts. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram Manyam districts might get heavy rain on October 28. The remaining districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh also face a very heavy rain threat."