Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: Schools Remain Open During Cyclone Arnab; Parents Demand Holiday
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy rain has completely disrupted daily life in Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu. Parents are furious because schools and colleges remain open despite a strict IMD weather warning
Schools Open During Heavy Rain
Heavy rain started lashing various parts of Tamil Nadu's Thiruvarur district since Monday morning. The downpour has badly affected daily life. Students are facing massive trouble because schools and colleges remain open despite clear weather warnings.
Students Face Extreme Hardship
Students walked to school completely drenched in the heavy morning rain. They faced a tough time navigating waterlogged roads and continuous showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already predicted heavy rain and strong winds for the area. The district administration still did not declare an official holiday for educational institutions.
Angry Parents Demand School Holiday
Parents are furious about the decision to keep schools and colleges open despite such bad weather. They are seriously worried about the safety of their children.
Immediate School Closure Demanded
Parents have approached the district magistrate and local administration, highlighting the weather department's alert. They have demanded an immediate holiday for schools and colleges after assessing the ground situation.
Cyclone Arnab Disrupts Normal Life
Continuous rain has disrupted normal life in the low-lying areas of this delta district. Common people and daily commuters are facing extreme difficulties due to waterlogged roads and heavy traffic jams.
Kodaikanal Closed For Tourists
Meanwhile, authorities have issued a heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu's Kodaikanal due to an active Northeast monsoon. They have banned tourist entry into the hill station. Police officials are monitoring the entire situation closely. Cops are sending tourist vehicles back from midway as a strict precautionary measure.
Severe Cyclone Arnab Is Forming
On the other hand, the cyclonic storm forming over the East-Central Bay of Bengal could intensify into a severe cyclone by Monday midnight. Visakhapatnam Meteorological Centre Director P.L.N. Murthy stated that it will turn into a very severe cyclonic storm by October 27.
Cyclone Arnab Landfall And Wind Speed
He further added, "The cyclone is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam before noon on October 28. The wind speed during landfall could range from 115 to 125 kmph, and it might even reach a maximum of 140 kmph."
Heavy Rainfall Forecast Issued
He mentioned, "The system is currently moving west-northwestwards. This will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next 48 hours." According to the district-wise forecast, Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Eluru districts will likely receive very heavy rain on October 27.
He stated, "On the same day, a heavy rain alert is in place for Bapatla, Krishna, Guntur, NTR, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Srikakulam districts. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram Manyam districts might get heavy rain on October 28. The remaining districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh also face a very heavy rain threat."
Strict Ban On Fishermen
Authorities have strictly banned fishermen from venturing into the sea from Monday until October 29 due to the rough weather. Officials have hoisted Distant Warning Signal Number 2 at ports from Visakhapatnam to Machilipatnam and Ongole as a strong precautionary measure.
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