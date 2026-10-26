Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang has condemned Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his offensive remarks about PM Modi’s late parents, calling the language used unacceptable and a violation of core Indian cultural traditions.

Minister Vishvas Sarang Criticizes Congress President

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang on Monday slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late parents, calling the language used "unforgivable" and accusing the Congress of acting against Indian values and traditions. Minister Sarang further said that Kharge had crossed all limits and alleged that the Congress was using such language out of political frustration.

“The Congress is constantly acting against our values and traditions. The language used about Narendra Modi ji’s late mother and father is unforgivable. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders have also made objectionable remarks about the Prime Minister’s late mother and insulted her previously. Kharge ji crossed all limits yesterday,” Sarang said.

Sarang Condemns Political Discourse

He added, “Such behaviour is not expected from a person aged 70, 75 or 80. He used those words not once, but three times. Kharge ji, you are breaking traditions. This is a highly condemnable act. Don’t you understand the traditions of India? In our culture, such language is not used for a deceased person.”

Additionally, the minister also emphasised political differences with the Prime Minister should not lead to the use of such language. “You may have political differences with Narendra Modi ji, but how far will you take politics? This reflects the Congress’s frustration. Kharge ji has torn apart our traditions. This is disgusting, and I feel disgusted by it,” Sarang said.

Controversy Over Kharge’s Remarks

Furthermore, he criticised the Congress for allegedly not issuing a response even 24 hours after the remarks, describing the matter as unfortunate. “Even after 24 hours, there has been no response from the Congress. This is very unfortunate,” Sarang added.

The controversy erupted on Sunday during an address by Mallikarjun Kharge at the 139th birth anniversary celebrations of Bihar's first Chief Minister, Dr Krishna Singh, in Patna. A commotion broke out when an attendee in the gathering interrupted Kharge by stating that PM Modi would not go anywhere, prompting the Congress president to retort from the stage, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Even Modi's father will have to go). The statement triggered immediate backlash from senior BJP leaders and cabinet ministers, who accused the Congress of repeatedly lowering the standards of public discourse out of electoral frustration. (ANI)

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