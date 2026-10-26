Delhi is getting its first-ever Yamuna river cruise. The Delhi government is starting the trial run of the Namo Yamuna - River Safari from Monday. Tourists can enjoy a 40-minute ride on the Yamuna river for just Rs 500.

Delhi is getting its first-ever Yamuna river cruise. The Delhi government is starting the trial run of this service, called 'Namo Yamuna - River Safari', from Monday. This eco-friendly initiative aims to give people a fresh way to enjoy the capital's skyline and heritage from the water. The government has introduced this cruise service to turn a section of the Yamuna into a recreational corridor.

Yamuna River Cruise

The ferry safari will cover a 5-kilometre distance from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur. Each ride will last for about 40 minutes. The authorities have fixed the ticket price at Rs 500 per passenger. A single cruise can carry a maximum of 30 passengers at a time. The trial run will continue for four to five days before the official launch.

This is a big step for developing river tourism in Delhi. Common people will now get a new entertainment option on the Yamuna river.

This initiative is part of a larger plan to make inland waterway transport and river tourism more popular in the capital. The Yamuna river, declared as National Waterway 110 (NW-110), stretches for 1,080 kilometres from Jagatpur in Delhi to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The Organisers

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is developing a 6-7 kilometre round-trip corridor between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. This will boost inland waterway transport and short-distance urban tourism.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has signed agreements with several key Delhi government departments to support this project. These include the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC). The main goal of this agreement is to develop cruise tourism along a four-kilometre stretch of NW-110.

Officials expect this corridor to become a hub for eco-friendly cruise operations. The electric-solar hybrid boats can seat 30 to 40 passengers. The boats will have all necessary safety features, including life jackets for passengers and a public announcement system.

This project will likely give a new dimension to Delhi's tourism industry. It will also increase recreational activities through eco-friendly transport and new river-based experiences.